MSA Safety Releases Latest Impact Report

Publication highlights MSA's mission and quantifiable impact on protecting workers around the world

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA ), a global leader in the development and manufacture of advanced safety products and solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures, today announced its latest Impact Report is now available on the company's website.

"In 2024, MSA Safety hit a milestone – 110 years dedicated to helping protect the world's workers and workplaces," said Steve Blanco, MSA Safety President and Chief Executive Officer. "While the challenges and hazards facing our customers have evolved over time, our commitment to delivering best-in-class safety products and solutions remains steadfast. In this year's Impact Report , we have highlighted examples of our mission in action."

The report highlights the three key areas of focus in the company's Impact Program: Products and Solutions, People, and Planet. Specific aspects of MSA Safety's business that are highlighted in the Impact Report include:



Products and Solutions: How MSA Safety's innovative technologies and solutions are enhancing workplace safety practices and supporting its customers' sustainability programs across a broad range of industries. In particular, the report highlights innovations that include:



The V-Gard H2TM Hard Hat , which incorporates the latest technology to help protect against lateral impacts, along with optional venting that improves airflow for cooling and reduced heat stress and hot climates.



Bacharach Parasense Connected Enterprise Platform , which provides early, low-level leak detection, notification and analytics. This best-in-class refrigerant leak detection offering reduces paperwork, reporting and compliance costs.

The Cairns 1836 Traditional Fire Helmet , which features a lightweight design and lower "riding height" for enhanced comfort and ergonomics without compromising standards for quality, durability and safety. The helmet also offers an expanded and pivoting ratchet for adjustable fit for diverse head sizes, hairstyles and headwear.

People: How MSA Safety lives its mission through actions focused on protecting workers while also creating a work environment that's physically and psychologically safe for MSA associates, allowing them to excel in an inclusive environment.

Through initiatives like MSA Mosaic , the company welcomes and values the uniqueness of every MSA associate, promoting an environment that enables every team member to excel and contribute to the MSA mission in a supportive and respectful workplace, empowering people and sustaining the company's high-performance culture. Planet: How MSA Safety is investing in sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy in pursuit of its 42% reduction goal in Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 2030, aligned with a 1.5° Celsius carbon reduction target.

The report also confirms MSA's recently established safety Impact Metric , which estimates the number of workers MSA Safety products and solutions help to protect each year. As of December 31, 2024, the company continues to help to protect an estimated 40 million people globally in 2024.

"Our impact as an organization is measured by the trust we earn and the worker lives we help protect around the world," said Stephanie Sciullo, President MSA Americas and executive sponsor of the company's impact strategy. "Every decision we make and every innovation we develop is driven by a singular focus on safety. That inspires us to do our best, because we know more than 40 million people count on the MSA Safety brand to help them do their jobs safely every year. For us, there is no better purpose than that," Ms. Sciullo said.

To read or download the 2024 MSA Safety Impact Report, or to learn more about MSA Safety's commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility, click here .

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA ) is the global leader in advanced safety products, technologies and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2024 revenues of $1.8 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of over 5,000 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit .

