Transforming Potential Into Purpose, ECMC Scholars Program Awards $372,000 To New High School Graduates Throughout Oregon

Six-Year Mentorship Program Begins in High School and Extends into Postsecondary Education Journey to Ensure Students Have the Support They Need to Succeed

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sixty-two high school graduates across Oregon are embarking on the next chapter of a transformative educational journey that began their junior year. As participants in the ECMC Scholars Program, each student recently earned a $6,000 scholarship to support their postsecondary academic experience.

But the scholarship is only part of the package.

Unlike traditional scholarships based solely on academic performance, ECMC Scholars are chosen for their potential, character and commitment to growth. The program spans six years-two in high school and four in college-offering a dynamic support system that evolves with each student.

"These students aren't just receiving financial aid-they're gaining a team that believes in them and walks alongside them every step of the way," said Angela Greenlay, director of student success at ECMC. "We've seen how long-term investment in mentorship and guidance transforms lives. ECMC Scholars graduate not only with degrees, but with confidence, purpose and a strong sense of belonging."

A Six-Year Model for Success

The ECMC Scholars' journey begins in 11th grade, when students are paired with an on-site mentor employed by their high school. Over two years, they participate in a structured curriculum focused on academic readiness, life skills and postsecondary planning. The mentors receive ongoing training and support from ECMC Scholars Program directors.

Once in college, students continue to receive personalized guidance through ECMC's partnership with Beyond 12, a national nonprofit that provides near-peer coaching. ECMC Scholars Program directors remain actively involved throughout the four years of college, offering additional support, answering questions and helping students navigate challenges-ensuring students stay on track to graduation and beyond.

Real Impact, Real Results

This year's Oregon Scholars represent eight high schools: La Pine, McDaniel, Madras, Marshall/Bend Tech Academy, Milwaukie, Pendleton, Willamette and Woodburn. Many are first-generation college students, and all have completed a rigorous two-year high school program that includes community service, academic enrichment and career exploration.

"Working with the ECMC Scholars class of 2025 has been incredibly rewarding," said Amy Webster, director of ECMC Scholars. "These young adults have overcome many challenges and excelled with smiles on their faces."

Since 2008, ECMC has awarded $7.3 million to 1,219 students in Oregon . Nationally, the program has provided $22.2 million in scholarships to 3,695 students across Oregon, Virginia and Connecticut.

Early data shows that ECMC Scholars persist in college at higher rates than their peers-especially among students from underrepresented backgrounds. Scholars who stay connected with their coaches and mentors are also far more likely to re-enroll if they pause their education, demonstrating the power of sustained, personalized support.

"This program is about more than access-it's about completion," said Josh Mann, director of ECMC Scholars. "We're not just helping students get into college. We're helping them succeed, graduate and thrive."

A Model Worth Watching

As conversations around college access continue nationwide, the ECMC Scholars Program offers a powerful model for how long-term, relationship-based support can change outcomes for students who need it most.

ECMC is a nonprofit corporation with a mission to help students succeed. ECMC works to lower student loan default rates; sponsors college access and success initiatives, and financial literacy programs; and provides resources to support student loan borrowers to successfully repay their loans. To learn more about ECMC's initiatives, visit .

