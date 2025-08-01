VISION OF 'ABILITIES BEYOND LIMITATIONS' COMES TO LIFE AS STUDENTS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS HEAD BACK TO SCHOOL IN NEW SCHOOL FACILITY

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dr. Tandria Callins CCC-SLP, LLAL's Executive Director and Principal, hosted the gathering to celebrate the milestone event. Special guests included Mayor Nathaniel J. Birdsong, Jr., Polk County Manager Joe Halman, Jr., City Commissioner Clifton E. Dollison, Polk County Public Schools Superintendent Frederick Heid, Polk County Public School Board Vice-Chair Justin Sharpless, and Polk County Office of Charter Schools Senior Director Candy Amato. One of LLAL's students led the guests in a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

Since 2017, LLAL has been dedicated to empowering students with special needs, and the school has been recognized as an Exceptional Student Education center for disabled children from pre-Kindergarten through Grade 12 for seven years running. LLAL serves students 12 months through 22 years of age, and as a Title 1 school, 100% of its student population is eligible for free- and reduced-price lunch.

Located at 50 2nd Street SE in Winter Haven, the new school campus has been carefully crafted to support LLAL's mission to accelerate growth in language, literacy, and social skills for students with special needs while engaging parents as partners in education. The new school home brings all grades together on one campus, with Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten in one building and all other grades in a separate building.

The school campus was newly constructed and outfitted with state-of-the-art technology for secure classroom and office access. The space includes 16 classrooms, offices, and conference and multi-purpose rooms, a mixed-use cafeteria and space for food service prep, as well as a library, student lounge with gaming equipment, sensory room, therapy clinic, ADA parking, and an exterior staircase – all designed with LLAL's student base in mind.

LLAL's new campus also includes a full-size basketball court, generously supported by a $15,000 donation from NBA Hall of Famer and former Orlando Magic star Tracy McGrady. Timeshare resort company Westgate Resorts contributed $10,000 toward the new sensory room designed as a calming space for students. The sensory room features soft seating, glow-in-the-dark lights, a therapy bed, textured walls, and even a foam pit-all tailored to help students regulate their emotions and sensory needs throughout the school day. The early childhood building includes an Exergaming gym, an interactive, engaging fitness space that combines exercise and gaming, that is open to all students.

"Our Leader wrote the 'Vision,' the Board read it and ran," said LLAL Board Chair Paulette Napper. "We waited in faith while being challenged. The Vision has come to pass!"

Building Hope, a non-profit foundation and leader dedicated to creating high-quality K-12 charter school opportunities for students through its expertise in real estate, finance and operational services, provided an $8.5 million construction loan to build the new facility.

"At Building Hope, we believe every child deserves access to a great education – regardless of income, ability, or zip code," said Building Hope President of Finance Robin Odland. "We're proud to support LLAL in bringing their vision to life and honored to help create a school specifically designed to meet the distinctive needs of their students and community."

The school is currently accepting applications for enrollment for students. Discover more at .

For more information about how Building Hope helps charter schools nationwide with facilities, financing, and operational services, visit .

About Building Hope

Building Hope is a national nonprofit that empowers advancements in education through our work with schools and communities by providing unparalleled facility financing, real estate development, and operational services. We believe a facility should never be the barrier preventing a child from attending a great school. During our 22-year history, Building Hope has supported more than $2 billion in charter school projects. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

ShinePR for Building Hope

[email protected]

[email protected]

About Language and Literacy Academy for Learning

Language & Literacy Academy For Learning (LLAL) stands as a beacon of hope in Polk County, FL, offering a unique environment where all students' abilities are celebrated and nurtured. As a free public charter school, LLAL takes pride in its comprehensive educational and therapy services, and unwavering commitment to providing a normal school experience for all learners. With a vision to bridge the achievement gap between students with disabilities and their non-disabled peers, LLAL strives to elevate graduation rates for all students, empowering them to pursue post-secondary education or enter the workforce with confidence. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Ms. Calaydria Hogan

[email protected]

(813) 442-9943

SOURCE Building Hope