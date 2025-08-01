The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Tiara A. Collins, RN, BSN, PMH-BC As A Pinnacle Lifetime Member

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Tiara A. Collins, RN, BSN, PMH-BC, is making a powerful impact in the field of behavioral health as the Clinical Nurse Manager of the Behavioral Health Unit at the University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus. With more than 15 years of nursing experience, Ms. Collins brings clinical excellence, strong leadership, and a deep commitment to patient-centered care to her role.

Board certified in psychiatric mental health nursing by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, Ms. Collins oversees day-to-day staff operations, fosters a culture of team building, and plays a pivotal role in ensuring high-quality care and unit stability. Her expertise spans inpatient, outpatient, and home health settings, and she is recognized for her strong skills in clinical operations, leadership development, and regulatory compliance.

Ms. Collins earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Alderson Broaddus College and is currently pursuing her Master of Science in Nursing Leadership and Management at Western Governors University, with graduation anticipated in June 2026.

A member of the American Nurses Association, the Maryland Nurses Association, the American Psychiatric Nurses Association, the National Society of Leadership and Success, and Sigma Theta Tau, Ms. Collins is deeply engaged in the professional nursing community. She credits her father, Mr. Bradley Collins, for being a constant source of encouragement, reminding her that "the cream always rises to the top."

Looking ahead, Ms. Collins plans to continue advancing in leadership while advocating for mental health awareness and improving patient outcomes in behavioral healthcare.

