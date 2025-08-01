ITW Board Of Directors Approves Dividend Rate Increase
About Illinois Tool Works
ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 300 global multi-industry manufacturing leader with revenue of $15.9 billion in 2024. The company's seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW's approximately 44,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company's decentralized and entrepreneurial culture.
Investor Relations & Media Contact:
Erin Linnihan
Tel: 224.661.7431
... | ...
