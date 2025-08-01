MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 1 August 2025

LSE Code: 3BRS

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

WISDOMTREE BRENT CRUDE OIL 3X DAILY SHORT SECURITIES

ISIN: IE00BLRPRK35

RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the“ Issuer ”) wishes to announce that the Extraordinary Resolution regarding the reduction in the principal amount of the WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3X Daily Short Securities (the“ Affected Securities ”) from USD 0.114 to USD 0.0114, as set out in a notice to holders of the Affected Securities dated 18 June 2025, was passed at an adjourned meeting of the holders of the Affected Securities held at 11am on 1 August 2025.

As a result, the Deed of Amendment has been duly executed by the Issuer, the Manager and the Trustee to put the proposed amendments to the Trust Deed into effect from 1 August 2025.