BIC: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For July 2025
| Brice Paris
VP Investor Relations
+33 6 42 87 54 73
Investor Relations
| Bethridge Toovell
VP Global Communications
+1 917 821 4249
Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7, Press Relations contact
+33 6 89 87 61 39
Agenda
All dates to be confirmed
|Third Quarter 2025 Net Sales
|October 28, 2025
|Full Year 2025 Results
|February 24, 2026
About BIC
A global leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC's commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 13,000 team members worldwide, BIC's portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-ColorTM, BodyMark®, Cello®, Cristal®, Inkbox®, BIC Kids®, LuckyTM, Rocketbook®, Tattly®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ LoadTM, EZ Reach®, BIC® FlexTM, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitments to sustainability and education. For more, visit and to see BIC's full range of products visit . Follow BIC on LinkedIn , Instagram , YouTube and TikTok .
