Intrinio Releases Delayed CBOE One Market Data Feed With Simple, Scalable Licensing
Designed for fintech platforms and investors, this feed includes core pricing metrics such as bid, ask, last price, volume, and pre- and post–market activity without the high costs associated with real-time exchange feeds. Priced at $3,000 per year, it offers broad accessibility with no additional fees for display or user count, making it well-suited for platforms displaying prices to end users or building charting tools.
The CBOE One Delayed feed is accessible via API, WebSocket, CSV, or S3 and supports business-use licensing with chat and ticket-based support. While historical data is not included by default, access to historical pricing, including data back to July 2025, is available upon request.
This new offering further expands Intrinio's flexible, scalable market data solutions portfolio. With no exchange fees and simplified licensing, the CBOE One Delayed feed meets the growing demand for reliable, cost-conscious price data in today's fintech ecosystem.
About Intrinio
Intrinio is a modern financial data platform that powers fintech innovation and investment platforms around the world. With a focus on affordability, accessibility, and scalability, Intrinio delivers high-quality data via streamlined APIs, integrations, and tools that make working with financial data fast and flexible. To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit .
