Refocus Eye Health Partners With The Eye Center And Renowned Surgeon Dr. Ayman Boutros

STAMFORD, Conn., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ReFocus Eye Health, a leading regional network of physician led ophthalmology and retina practices, proudly announces the strategic affiliation with The Eye Center . Under the clinical leadership of Dr. Ayman Boutros, MD, FAAO, The Eye Center has five locations in Northern Virginia serving patients out of their Sterling, Leesburg, Alexandria, Fairfield and Manassas offices.

Since its founding in 1989, The Eye Center has grown into one of the largest and most respected ophthalmology and refractive surgery practices in the Northeast offering iLASIK (all-laser LASIK), EVO Visian Implantable Collamer Lens (ICL) and advanced treatments such as CustomVue and iDESIGN-2.0. With over 40,000 vision correction procedures and a renowned reputation in laser eye care, the practice lives by its motto: "Better Vision Through Better Care."

Jeff Rinkov, CEO of ReFocus Eye Health, shared: "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Ayman Boutros and The Eye Center to the ReFocus Eye Health family. Dr. Boutros's leadership in refractive and cataract surgery, combined with his commitment to innovation and outstanding patient outcomes, fits perfectly with our values. Together, we'll continue delivering world-class eye care."

Dr. Ayman Boutros, Medical Director of The Eye Center, added: "Joining forces with ReFocus Eye Health is an exhilarating milestone for The Eye Center. This partnership empowers us with enhanced operational support and broader resources-while preserving our commitment to personalized, compassionate care. I'm excited about this next chapter of growth and service."

This affiliation bolsters ReFocus Eye Health's mission to support physician-led practices and deliver cutting-edge care. The Eye Center's long-standing track record in pioneering and high-volume vision correction aligns seamlessly with ReFocus's commitment to innovation and patient-first philosophy.

About ReFocus Eye Health

ReFocus Eye Health is a managed service organization ("MSO") supporting a leading network of comprehensive ophthalmology and retina practices that provide comprehensive eye care services to enhance and improve lives. The ReFocus Eye Health affiliate network includes 150+ providers and 79 locations across 8 states.

