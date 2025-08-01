2025 Competitions Open: Dynamic Art Award, Futurism AI Award, And Cosmopolitan Writing Award Invite Global Youth Talent

Global youth competitions in art, AI, and writing now open-showcase your talent, win awards, and gain international recognition.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Three prestigious international competitions-the Dynamic Art Award (DAA ), Futurism AI Award (FAA ), and Cosmopolitan Writing Award (CWA )-officially announce their 2025 call for submissions. These renowned awards are dedicated to recognizing and promoting the creativity, innovation, and original talent of young people worldwide, ranging from elementary students to university-level innovators.Dynamic Art Award (DAA): Unleashing Artistic BrillianceThe Dynamic Art Award invites students from middle school through university to submit their original artistic creations across four vibrant categories:-Digital Art-Drawing & Painting-Photography-VideoOutstanding entries will be celebrated with Gold, Silver, and Bronze awards, recognizing the top 1%, 5%, and 10% of artists, respectively. Winners gain global visibility, international recognition through an official online gallery, prestigious media exposure, and a distinguished certificate commemorating their artistic achievements.Submission Deadline: November 25, 2025Submit your artwork at:Futurism AI Award (FAA): Shaping the Innovators of TomorrowThe Futurism AI Award empowers the next generation of tech visionaries by inviting junior high to university students to showcase innovative AI-driven projects across these critical categories:-AI and Creativity-AI for Social Impact-AI Innovation and TechnologySubmissions can be individual or team-based (up to four members). Winners receive Gold, Silver, or Bronze distinctions, mentorship from leading experts, academic recommendations, and significant international visibility. This competition positions participants at the forefront of ethical and creative developments in AI.Submission Deadline: November 25, 2025Submit your innovative projects at:Cosmopolitan Writing Award (CWA):Amplifying Global Literary VoicesThe Cosmopolitan Writing Award is now accepting submissions from talented young writers aged 8 to 22, across the following literary genres:-Essay-Fiction-PoetryAcknowledged as one of the leading international youth literary competitions, the CWA celebrates originality, compelling storytelling, and literary mastery. Participants compete within clearly defined age divisions, and winners receive prestigious certificates, publication opportunities, and recommendation letters from a distinguished panel of literary scholars and experts.Submission Deadline: November 25, 2025Submit your writing at:These exceptional competitions offer young creatives and innovators a unique global platform to showcase their talents, gain invaluable recognition, and advance their academic and professional futures.We encourage students from around the globe to participate and seize this opportunity to elevate their skills, gain international recognition, and inspire future generations.Be part of the global wave of talent and innovation. Submit your entry today!

Abbie Lu

TSAF

Abbie Lu
TSAF

