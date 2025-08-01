Ifinder Offers Celebrates Milestone Growth, An Expanded Footprint, And A New Brand Identity
The company's recent brand refresh and launch of a completely redesigned website mark a new chapter in its evolution. The updated brand identity reflects iFinder's commitment to clarity, simplicity, and customer empowerment-hallmarks of its founding vision.
"This moment is about more than numbers-it's about the people we've helped and the possibilities we've unlocked," said Anne Lakusta, President and Co-Founder of iFinder Offers. "Our team's passion, our technology, and our investors have helped thousands of homeowners access better offers with zero hassle. This brand refresh isn't just a new look-it's a renewed promise to lead with integrity, innovation, and impact."
As the company expands into new markets and enhances its offerings, it remains focused on delivering value to sellers, investors, and real estate professionals alike.
About iFinder Offers
iFinder Offers is a real estate company founded in 2019 to revolutionize how property owners sell their homes. By streamlining the offer process, iFinder empowers agents and investors to serve sellers better, delivering speed, transparency, and maximum value in every transaction. Submit your property for bids or become an approved investor! Learn more at .
Press Contact:
Valerie Preston
Director of Business Development
iFinder Offers
[email protected]
(972) 874-1905
SOURCE iFinder Offers
