Global Outpatient Clinics Market Sees Shift Toward Tech-Driven Patient Care
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2023
|Forecast period considered
|2024-2029
|Base year market size
|$4.1 trillion
|Market size forecast
|$6.3 trillion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 7.6% for the forecast period of 2024-2029
|Segments covered
|Services, Clinics, Specialty Areas, Ownership, and Region
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|Countries covered
|U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, and Argentina
|Market drivers
|
Interesting facts:
- Outpatient pharmacies are increasingly likely to be a prominent hub for pharmacies and physician consultations.
- Primary care clinics are becoming more popular than inpatient clinics for consultation.
Emerging startups:
- Smiles Institute of Gastroenterology: The clinic is one of India's first integrated colorectal hospitals and offers treatments for colorectal problems.
- eMedica: EMedica's patented devices are used for electron-driven cell therapy, which treats patients' chronic conditions and enhances cellular health.
- AdventHealth: AdventHealth recently opened a new psychiatry and well-being practice outpatient services center. The renovations and expansion will increase the availability of behavioral health services in the Kansas City, Mo. Area in the U.S.
The report addresses the following questions:What is the global outpatient clinics market's projected size and growth rate?
- The global market for outpatient clinics was valued at $4.1 trillion in 2023 and is projected to reach $6.3 trillion by the end of 2029 at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.
- The global outpatient clinics market is segmented by
- Specialty Area Clinic Ownership Clinic
- The orthopedic segment is anticipated to be the predominant type through the end of the forecast period.
- Primary care clinics and community health clinics are the fastest-growing types of clinics.
Market leaders include:
- Alexandra Hospital (National University Health System) Apollo Hospitals Cleveland Clinic Davita Inc. Fresenius Medical Care Ag Johns Hopkins Health System Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc. Mayo Foundation For Medical Education And Research Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Mount Sinai Medical Center Pallium India Select Medical Corp. TH Medical University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center University of Maryland Medical System
Legal Disclaimer:
