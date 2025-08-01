Collective 54 Founder's Book Becomes Best-Selling Title For Boutique Professional Service Firm Owners

The Boutique by Collective 54

- Eric Weisgarber, Co-Founder of Analytics, Marketing, and Growth (AMG)DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / --“The Boutique: How to Start, Scale, and Sell a Professional Service Firm”, authored by Greg Alexander, Founder of Collective 54 , has officially surpassed 10,000 copies sold, a rare milestone for a business book, and an unprecedented achievement for a title written specifically for owners of boutique professional services firms.According to industry benchmarks, the average business book sells just 250 copies in its first year and approximately 3,000 copies over its entire lifetime (Publishing Perspectives, Forbes). Fewer than 1% of business titles ever cross the 10,000 mark, and almost none are written specifically for founders of firms within the boutique segment of the professional services industry.The Best-Selling Book Ever Written for NAICS 54 Founders“The Boutique” has now sold more copies than any other book ever written for this market segment. While classics like“Managing the Professional Service Firm” by David Maister and“The Trusted Advisor” by David Maister are revered for their insights, neither was written specifically for founders of boutique firms navigating the full lifecycle of a boutique firm. From start to scale to exit.“The Boutique” fills that gap and is now regarded by many as the defining field guide for this generation of firm owners.A Trusted Resource for Firm OwnersInside Collective 54,“The Boutique” has become more than a book, it's a go-to reference tool. Members routinely cite the practice of“grabbing 'The Boutique' off the shelf” when they get stuck. Each chapter corresponds to a core challenge founders face, whether it's setting billable rates, reducing founder dependency, or preparing for an exit, and provides a precise, step-by-step framework for resolution.Industry Praise“After a trusted fellow founder recommended The Boutique, I read it and immediately joined Collective 54 to apply its lessons. Greg Alexander's concise educational content, the tools, the community of peers, and role models have helped me and my co-founder grow profitably year over year, develop leaders internally, and accelerate client results. The clarity we gained has been a game-changer.” Eric Weisgarber, Co-Founder of Analytics, Marketing, and Growth (AMG)“I felt strongly that start-grow-scale was the ultimate purpose-driven reason to do what we do, the concept of an exit felt transactional and uninspiring. The Boutique helped me see that the value drivers for an exit are the same value drivers for being operationally excellent. Building an exit-ready business that is bigger than the founder is the ultimate testament of success. Membership in Collective 54 further helped catalyze a radical mindset shift: if I'm not continuously exiting what I'm doing today [the founder bottleneck], neither I nor my business will ever grow meaningfully.” Michael Ivie, Founder of Eclipse Consulting GroupQuote from the Publisher“The Boutique has set a new bar for business books targeting professional services. It's not just a bestseller, it's a blueprint that's helped countless founders take action.” Adam Witty, CEO of Advantage MediaAbout the AuthorGreg Alexander is the founder of Collective 54, the first and only community focused exclusively on helping owners of boutique professional service firms grow, scale, and exit. A seasoned founder himself, Alexander previously built and sold SBI, an industry-leading management consulting firm. His frameworks now power hundreds of successful firms across North America.Availability"The Boutique: How to Start, Scale, and Sell a Professional Service Firm" is available now on Amazon :

