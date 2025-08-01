Kroger Health Shares Back-To-School Health Tips For Families

CINCINNATI, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As families prepare to send students back-to-school, Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR ), is offering tips for a healthy school year.

"As families prepare for the school year, it's the perfect time to prioritize preventive care," said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. "A back-to-school physical ensures students are ready for the classroom, and it provides an opportunity to catch up on routine vaccinations that protect against serious illnesses."

Board Certified nurse practitioners at The Little Clinic, located inside Kroger Family of Stores across eight states, offer back-to-school physicals, which include a comprehensive physical exam, review of medical history and age specific screenings to assist getting students ready for the school year.

As part of preparing for the school year, staying current on recommended vaccines helps prevent the spread of infectious diseases. Families can consult with their healthcare providers, Kroger Family of pharmacists or The Little Clinic nurse practitioners to understand what vaccines they should consider for their children.

Families can begin prepping for the school year now with a few additional healthy habits.



Maintaining a healthy diet. Healthy foods give children the nutrients they need to focus and learn. Check out Kroger's The Fresh Lane blog for A+ back-to-school recipes.

Ensuring a good night's rest. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends that elementary school aged children get nine to twelve hours of sleep a night to recharge and get ready for next day.

Incorporating physical activity. Daily physical activity supports digestive health, lowers stress and boosts white blood cell flow. Parents and caregivers can encourage their child to spend time outside each day to enjoy fresh air, spark creativity through play and burn off extra energy. Practicing good hand health hygiene: Handwashing is one of the best and easiest ways to prevent the spread of illnesses. Families can sing the "Happy Birthday" song twice to meet the recommended handwashing time.

"At Kroger Health, we believe that supporting a child's health is one of the best ways to set them up for success in the classroom and throughout the entire year," continued Dr. Watkins. "By combining preventive care, healthy habits and routine checkups, families can feel confident their children are ready for a strong start to the school year."

To learn more or to schedule a back-to-school physical or vaccination appointment, visit or stop by The Little Clinic inside select Kroger Family of Stores.

