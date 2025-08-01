ANNOUNCING: WHISKY LEGEND ANGELA D'orazio NAMED CREATIVE DIRECTOR OF WHISKYMAKING AT COMPASS BOX

Former Master Blender & Chief Nose Officer for Mackmyra

Brings Acclaimed Career to Compass Box

LONDON, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative blending house, Compass Box Scotch Whisky is thrilled to announce the appointment of Angela D'Orazio as Creative Director of Whiskymaking. A globally recognised whisky expert, D'Orazio brings nearly three decades of award-winning innovation, sensory leadership, and blending mastery to Compass Box as the company invests in the continued evolution of its whiskymaking team. D'Orazio will lead a team of whiskymakers in pursuit of Compass Box's commitment to creating flavor-driven whiskies that challenge conventions and push the boundaries of innovation, curiosity and creativity.

After honing her skills at the cutting edge of whisky innovation, D'Orazio brings a global reputation for fearless creativity and flavor experimentation to her new role. She served as Master Blender and Chief Nose Officer at Mackmyra for 17 years where she helped define the modern profile of Scandinavian whisky. Her accomplishments include Sweden's first smoky whisky, pioneering finishes such as Calvados and cloudberry wine, and a global first: co-developing the world's first AI-designed whisky. She is also a longtime member and Head Chair of the Swedish Spirits Academy, and an experienced judge at the world's leading competitions including IWSC, ISC, and the World Whiskies Awards.

"Compass Box has innovation as part of its DNA, which means there's so much opportunity to let our curiosity and courage explore what more can be created through the art of blending," says D'Orazio, who was named a World Whiskies Awards 'Whisky Legend' and inducted into the Whisky Hall of Fame in 2019. D'Orazio has trained with Glenmorangie, Morrison Bowmore, William Grant, and Bruichladdich, where she credits Jim McEwan as a mentor.

"We're thrilled to welcome Angela D'Orazio to Compass Box as our new Creative Director of Whiskymaking," says Nishat Gupte, CEO of Compass Box. "With almost three decades of experience and an extraordinary creative vision, Angela brings both depth and daring to the next chapter of our whiskymaking journey. As we continue to reimagine what Scotch can be, her leadership will be instrumental in pushing the boundaries of flavor and imagination.

D'Orazio's appointment is part of a long-term commitment by Compass Box to expand its creative whiskymaking capabilities. She will work closely with a talented team that includes:



Michael Stephenson, Whiskymaker, whose background in sensory-led hospitality and brand storytelling complements his emerging strength in blending. He transitioned from Compass Box Brand Ambassador to Whiskymaker in 2024 and brings an intuitive grasp of flavor and experience to the role.

Samuel Travers, Whiskymaker, whose technical training and diverse experience across Port of Leith, Sweetdram, Muckle Brig and Lind & Lime bring precision and creativity to the team. He holds a Master's degree in Brewing and Distilling from Heriot-Watt University and has developed both distillation and blending programs across whisky and gin.

Separately, James Saxon, Director of Whiskymaking, has chosen to pursue a new career path outside of whiskymaking. A valued contributor to Compass Box over the past six years, James has made significant contributions to the brand.

Says Saxon: "It was my dream to work for this creative powerhouse since I first discovered Compass Box in 2011, and I am incredibly proud of the expressions we have created in that time. Angela is both a blender and person I have looked up to for more than a decade and I move on with unshakeable faith in the team who will drive Compass Box into its next chapter."

With an exceptional team in place and D'Orazio's leadership at the helm, Compass Box enters an exciting new phase. The company is furthering its pursuit of expressive, boundary-challenging Scotch whiskies with renewed energy and imagination.

