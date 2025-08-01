DA Arrears Payment Matter: Bengal Govt's Enhanced Durga Puja Donation Likely To Be Highlighted In SC

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Aug 1 (IANS) The issue of enhanced annual dole from the West Bengal government to different community Durga Puja committees this year, might be highlighted as a point of argument at Supreme Court by the counsels of the state government employees filing a contempt-of-court petition against the state government for failures to clear 25 per cent of the dearness allowance arrears to the current and retired state government employees by June 30 as directed by the apex court earlier this year.

The crucial hearing in the matter is scheduled at the apex court on August 4.

An office-bearer of the Joint Forum of State Government Employees, the umbrella body spearheading the movement demanding dearness allowance at par with Central government and the arrears accrued on it, claimed that they objected that while the state government was not clearing their dues citing cash-strapped as the reason, it had no problem in enhancing the dole amount for the community Durga Puja committees.

“We have discussed this point with our team of counsels and they are expected to raise this point at the crucial hearing in the matter at the apex court on August 4."

On Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hiked the grant for each community Durga Puja committee to Rs 1.10 lakh from Rs 85,000 last year.

Political observers feel that the grant amount was hiked to an amount more than what was announced earlier in view of next year's Assembly polls.

BJP's Information Technology Cell Chief and the party's central observer for West Bengal Amit Malviya, on Friday, too questioned the enhancement of state government's annual dole to the community Durga Puja committees, especially when the administration is unable to clear the dearness allowance dues to the state government employees.

“Shameful! West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has hiked the Durgapuja dole from Rs 85,000 to Rs 1.10 lakh per committee - a whopping Rs 400 crore handout to nearly 45,000 puja clubs! This is from a government that told the Supreme Court it can't pay Dearness Allowance (DA) because it would be“backbreaking”! A contempt petition is scheduled for hearing on 4th Aug,” Malviya said in a statement which he posted on his official X handle on Friday.