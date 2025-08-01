Mazda Reports July Results

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported July sales of 6,951 vehicles, an increase of 14.6 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 47,747 vehicles sold; an increase of 19.5 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported July sales of 9,803 vehicles; an increase of 17 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 59,712 vehicles sold; an increase of 13 percent compared to the same time last year.

About Mazda North American Operations

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at mazdausa.

