Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mazda Reports July Results

Mazda Reports July Results


2025-08-01 10:46:29
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CPO sales totaled 6,268 vehicles in July, a decrease of 6 percent compared to July 2024. Year-to-date sales totaled 43,337; which is level compared to the same time last year.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported July sales of 6,951 vehicles, an increase of 14.6 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 47,747 vehicles sold; an increase of 19.5 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported July sales of 9,803 vehicles; an increase of 17 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 59,712 vehicles sold; an increase of 13 percent compared to the same time last year.

About Mazda North American Operations
 Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at mazdausa.

Follow @MazdaUSA on social media: Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and Threads.










Month-To-Date


Year-To-Date














July

July

YOY %

% MTD


July

July

YOY %

% MTD



2025

2024

Change

DSR


2025

2024

Change

DSR













Mazda3

2,082

3,959

(47.4) %

(49.4) %

19,028

21,786

(12.7) %

(12.2) %

Mazda 3 Sdn

1,453

2,320

(37.4) %

(39.8) %

13501

12,509

7.9 %

8.5 %

Mazda 3 HB

629

1,639

(61.6) %

(63.1) %

5527

9,277

(40.4) %

(40.1) %











Mazda6

0

0

-

-

0

0

-

-











MX-5 Miata

1,163

504

130.8 %

121.9 %

5,935

4,508

31.7 %

32.4 %

MX-5

500

290

72.4 %

65.8 %

3060

2,036

50.3 %

51.1 %

MXR

663

214

209.8 %

197.9 %

2875

2,472

16.3 %

17.0 %











CX-3

-

0

-

-

-

0

-

-

CX-30

4,124

8,679

(52.5) %

(54.3) %

39112

59,901

(34.7) %

(34.3) %

CX-5

15,539

12,430

25.0 %

20.2 %

85799

82,644

3.8 %

4.4 %

CX-9

-

0

-

-

-

4

-

-

CX-50 TTL

13,810

8,047

71.6 %

65.0 %

60,724

43,244

40.4 %

41.2 %

MX-30

0

0

-

-

-

0

-

-

CX-70 TTL

1,600

917

74.5 %

67.8 %

9958

1976

403.9 %

-

CX-90 TTL

6,739

5,330

26.4 %

21.6 %

34799

28289

23.0 %

23.7 %

CARS

3,245

4,463

(27.3) %

(30.1) %

24,963

26,294

(5.1) %

(4.5) %

TRUCKS

41,812

35,403

18.1 %

13.6 %

230,392

216,058

6.6 %

7.2 %











TOTAL

45,057

39,866

13.0 %

8.7 %

255,355

242,352

5.4 %

6.0 %






















*Selling Days

26

25


178

179













SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

MENAFN01082025003732001241ID1109873566

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search