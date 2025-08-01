Madiga Organisations Protest Against Karnataka's Congress Govt Over Reservation

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 1 (IANS) The district units of the Madiga organisations staged a protest against the Congress-led government in Karnataka on Friday at the Freedom Park, demanding immediate implementation of internal reservation.

The organisations held protests in front of the offices of all Deputy Commissioners across the state.

Speaking on the occasion, former Union Minister and senior BJP leader, A. Narayanaswamy, declared that the Madiga community will no longer wait or bow to false promises. "We will not wait until the next election," he asserted.

Narayanaswamy further warned that if the Congress-led government in Karnataka fails to implement internal reservation immediately, Madigas would launch a strong disobedience movement against the government.

He stated that protests are being held today (Friday) across all districts of the state, cutting across party lines.“This is not a BJP-led movement,” he clarified.

He questioned whether the Karnataka government values its chair more than the people's issues.“Is development more important for the government, or is it just holding onto power?” he asked.

“Justice has not been served to the Madigas. Our patience has run out. We can't wait any longer. If we take to the streets, we know how to send you home,” Narayanaswamy warned.

He also criticised the Chief Secretary for not holding a meeting when requested to discuss the injustices faced by Madigas since 1976.

“A reservation should not be given based only on population. The injustice faced by our community for over 40 years must be considered. If a higher reservation is not given based on decades of oppression, the Madiga community will be forced to launch an intense agitation,” he warned.

He demanded that all past dues be cleared.“If old promises are not fulfilled, we will organise an intense struggle,” he stated.

Narayanswamy noted that protests are being held today in front of the Deputy Commissioners' offices in 26 districts, calling it a reflection of the awakening of the Madiga community.“We want to remind many MLAs in this state that it would have been impossible for them to win without the Madiga vote,” he said.

He criticised elected representatives who had won with Madiga votes but have now fallen silent.“You don't speak for the Madigas, yet you have the audacity to come and ask for our votes?” he questioned.

“Is there any law in this country that says Madigas should not get reservations?” he asked.

“During Zilla Panchayat and other local body elections, they keep saying 'tomorrow, tomorrow' when it comes to reservation. You had the power to suspend the Constitution and declare an Emergency to retain your position as Prime Minister. But for the Dalit Madigas of this state and country, injustice has continued even after Independence. Many Madiga students are unable to pursue MBBS due to a lack of money. Do you even understand all this?” he questioned the Congress party.

Narayanswamy questioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's commitment to socialism.“The CM claims to be a socialist who delivers justice to all. Then what is he the champion of?” he asked.

He criticised that not even a single scheme has been given to the backward Madigas in any sector.“Where is your socialism?” he asked pointedly.

He declared that this is not just a disobedience movement - it will become a movement to unseat the government. He thanked everyone who participated in the protest.

BJP MLA Basavaraj Mattimadu, BJP state spokesperson H. Venkatesh Dodderi, BJP SC Morcha state vice-president Hoodi Manjunath, community leaders, and office-bearers of various organisations were present.