The Buzz Marketing Presents P-Shield: Male Patient Urine Catcher Available For Licensing To Qualified Manufacturers

A hygienic, disposable solution to improve patient comfort and reduce caregiver strain in hospital settings.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Buzz Marketing team is pleased to announce the availability of P-Shield for licensing - a shaped, absorbent pad designed to catch urine from incontinent male patients without the discomfort and complications of traditional diapers. Developed to support hospital workflows and patient dignity, P-Shield offers manufacturers an innovative product ready for commercialization in the growing medical hygiene sector.Proven Market Solution with Strong Commercial PotentialP-Shield addresses a persistent challenge in healthcare: managing male patient incontinence without compromising comfort or hygiene. Traditional diapers can irritate fragile skin and interfere with healing, particularly in the sacral and perineal areas. P-Shield's contoured design fits around the penis to catch urine efficiently, keeping skin dry and promoting faster healing. The disposable pad includes leak-proof backing and is made from soft, quick-dry materials, ensuring comfort for patients and easier handling for caregivers.Addressing Multi-Billion Dollar Market OpportunityUrinary incontinence management is a significant expense in the global eldercare and hospital hygiene market, which exceeds $16 billion annually. P-Shield targets a gap in male-specific incontinence care, offering hospitals, nursing homes, and home health providers a better alternative that improves patient outcomes and reduces caregiver burden.Engineered for Comfort and ConvenienceP-Shield features a gentle gathered elastic trim for easy application and removal without making a mess. It is designed to hold up to 1.2 liters of fluid, providing reliable protection for patients who are bedridden or have limited mobility. The soft, absorbent interior is skin-safe and dries quickly, while the all-around leak-proof barrier prevents spills and skin breakdown.Ready-to-License Innovation for Health and Hygiene MarketsIdeal for hospitals, long-term care facilities, and home healthcare providers, P-Shield is positioned to enhance patient care while improving operational efficiency. Its intuitive design reduces waste and labor time, making it a cost-effective solution in clinical settings.Licensing Opportunity for Forward-Thinking ManufacturersThe Buzz Marketing team is actively seeking manufacturers ready to bring this game-changing hygiene product to market. P-Shield combines strong consumer need, ease of use, and patent-pending protection - creating a valuable opportunity for strategic licensing and rapid scale.Strong Market Position and Revenue PotentialWith its patent pending, P-Shield offers exclusivity and differentiation in a competitive yet underserved market. Its targeted design and proven usability position it for rapid adoption in high-volume healthcare environments.About The Buzz MarketingThe Buzz Marketing connects innovative consumer and healthcare products with qualified manufacturers through strategic licensing opportunities. Learn more at .Media Contact:...

