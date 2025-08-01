Punjab: People Like Congress Leader Randhawa Shielded Gangsters, Claims AAP

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Aug 1 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab on Friday expressed concern over the statement of Congress member of Parliament Sukhjinder Randhawa, in which he claimed that his son was receiving threats from gangsters.

The AAP made it clear that the government is taking the matter very seriously and strict action will be taken against anyone who breaks the law.

In a statement here, AAP leader Baltej Pannu said the government has a zero-tolerance policy against gangsterism and no one who takes the law into their own hands will be spared under any circumstances.

He questioned Randhawa:“The person you are blaming today, who made his family member the sarpanch (village head)? These things are no longer hidden from the public.”

Citing the example of a notorious gangster from Uttar Pradesh, Pannu said the gangster was brought to Punjab in a minor case.

“Who gave him VIP treatment here? To take him back, the Uttar Pradesh government had to approach the Supreme Court. Punjab government lawyers fought the case there, causing needless burden on the Punjab exchequer.”

Referring to the Nabha jail break and cases involving gangsters like Mukhtar Ansari, he said these incidents clearly indicate how negligent previous governments were about law and order. But the AAP government has never and will never provide shelter or support to such people.

Pannu reiterated the government will not make any compromises on law and order.“Anyone who takes the law into their own hands will not be spared, no matter who they are.”

Another AAP leader Neel Garg said before levelling allegations against the AAP government, Congress leader Randhawa should reflect on his own tenure.

He said gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, about whom Randhawa is now talking, was actually given political protection by Randhawa's own government, not the AAP government.

Raising questions against Randhawa, he said:“During your government, Ansari was kept in a Punjab jail, while the Uttar Pradesh government continuously demanded his handover. Not only did your government refuse to hand him over, but it also fought a case in the Supreme Court. Will Randhawa explain to the public what benefit Punjab received from spending so much money on expensive lawyers for Ansari?”