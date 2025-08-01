Linksoul Joins Forces With Dan Costa To Usher In A New Era Of Growth

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Linksoul, the beloved California lifestyle brand born from a passion for golf, art, and community, has been acquired by serial entrepreneur Dan Costa under his newly formed company, TeedUp DF, LLC. Known for building iconic, values-driven brands like Kevin's Natural Foods and 5.11 Tactical, Costa brings a winning track record and a deep passion for nurturing purpose-led businesses.

With this acquisition, Linksoul enters a powerful new chapter, backed by an entrepreneur whose blueprint for success combines building high-performance teams, fostering win-win partnerships with retailers, and creating company cultures obsessed with exceeding consumer expectations through premium products and exceptional service.

As part of this evolution, Jeff Ellis has been promoted to Vice President of Sales , transitioning from his prior role as Vice President of Product. A nine-year veteran of the company, Ellis has held several key leadership roles and played a pivotal part in shaping the brand's identity. In his new role, he will partner closely with retailers to bring exceptional products to market and deliver best-in-class service.

"I'm incredibly honored to step into this new role at Linksoul," said Ellis. "This brand means a great deal to me, and I'm excited to help lead its continued growth with a team and community I deeply believe in."

Costa's vision for Linksoul is rooted in a belief that brands are living things. They must be nurtured to grow and flourish. Under his leadership, Linksoul will benefit from both dedicated investments in infrastructure tailored specifically for the brand and the strategic leverage of Costa's broader operational ecosystem. This hybrid approach will accelerate innovation, streamline service, and strengthen the brand's ability to serve its community with excellence.

"Brands thrive when they're surrounded by strong, authentic communities," Costa said. "That's where I do my best work, bringing together great teams, loyal customers, passionate consumers, and trusted suppliers to build something meaningful together. With Linksoul, we have something special. Now it's time to help it grow."

This acquisition marks a renewed commitment to Linksoul's core values-creativity, authenticity, and community-while setting the stage for long-term, sustainable growth.

SOURCE Linksoul

