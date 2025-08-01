IDEMIA Public Security Joins TSA Launch Of BOGO $15 TSA Precheck® Discount For Families

TSA's family benefits for new TSA PreCheck® enrollments will be available at IDEMIA's 500+ enrollment centers nationwide.

RESTON, Va., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA Public Security North America, the leading provider of secure and trusted biometric-based solutions, and an authorized enrollment provider for TSA PreCheck® since 2013, announced today as part of TSA's "Families on the Fly" campaign: a buy one, get one $15 off discount on new TSA PreCheck enrollments for families through October 31.

As families gear up for back-to-school routines and fall travel, there's no better time to make airport security smoother and less stressful. TSA PreCheck enrollment provided by IDEMIA costs $76.75 and covers five years of membership, offering significant value and long-term travel benefits. For a limited time, take advantage of our family-friendly offer: enroll with a family member and they'll receive $15 off. With families larger than two, the promotion still applies, as families of four, for example, can save $30 when everyone enrolls together.

"For over 12 years, we've proudly enrolled travelers in TSA PreCheck, the gold standard in airport efficiency. With families benefiting tremendously from TSA PreCheck, and personally witnessing the stress of traveling with family firsthand, we are honored to partner with TSA on this latest initiative. Together with TSA, we're making travel more accessible and less overwhelming for parents and kids alike," shared Lisa Shoemaker, SVP, Global Corporate Relations, IDEMIA Public Security.

In addition to the discounted price of TSA PreCheck, TSA's "Families on the Fly" campaign aims to provide families with dedicated family lanes at select airports nationwide. This latest initiative also comes on the heels of TSA's "Serve with Honor, Travel with Ease" campaign , offering a $25 discount on TSA PreCheck enrollment and renewals for currently serving military spouses.

Enrolled travelers enjoy dedicated TSA PreCheck security lanes at the airport and the convenience of keeping shoes, belts, and light jackets on, and 3-1-1 liquids and laptops in their bags. In addition, children 17 and under may accompany enrolled adults at the TSA PreCheck lanes when traveling on the same reservation, and the TSA PreCheck indicator appears on their boarding pass.

As a longstanding partner to the TSA, IDEMIA has processed nearly 24 million enrollments for the TSA PreCheck program to date. To learn more about IDEMIA 's enrollment services for TSA PreCheck and other TSA enrollment programs, click here .

To enjoy the benefits of TSA PreCheck, travelers can enroll at any of IDEMIA's enrollment centers or at a local pop-up event. IDEMIA provides ample appointment availability, with most locations offering next-day availability, and all locations having availability within the next two weeks. To get started visit: . For more information on TSA PreCheck offers for families, click here .

About IDEMIA Group

IDEMIA Group is a global technology leader with more than 12,500 employees worldwide. Its two market-leading divisions deliver mission-critical solutions that simplify and secure interactions in the physical and digital realms:



IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST) is the leading technology provider making it safer and easier to pay and connect. With unmatched expertise in cryptography and credential issuance, IST is trusted by over 2000 financial institutions, mobile operators, automotive manufacturers, and IoT providers worldwide. Every day, IST secures billions of essential transactions, ensuring the highest levels of data protection and convenience. IDEMIA Public Security (IPS) is a trusted provider of government-grade and secure biometric-based solutions for 600 government, state and federal agencies. With decades of experience in biometric technologies, IPS enables safer, frictionless and fairer ways to secure travel, access and citizen protection.

For more information, please visit .

