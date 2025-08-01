INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Charter Communications, Inc. - CHTR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Charter Communications, Inc. (“Charter” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: CHTR). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Charter and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 25, 2025, Charter released its second quarter 2025 financial results, reporting that total internet customers had declined by 117,000, compared to about 100,000 in the second quarter of 2024, when adjusted to remove the prior year's impact of the end of the Affordable Connectivity Program. The Company's total video customers also decreased by 80,000.

On this news, Charter's stock price fell $70.25 per share, or 18.5%, to close at $309.75 per share on July 25, 2025.

