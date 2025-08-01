Soliant Health Crowns 'America's Most Beautiful Hospital' Contest Winners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual Contest Celebrates Hospital Excellence in Healing Design, Compassionate Care, and Community Dedication

ATLANTA, GA., Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soliant Health , a top healthcare and education staffing provider, is proud to announce the winners of its 2025 Most Beautiful Hospitals contest. After earning a remarkable 1,067,862 votes from hospital staff, patients, and community members, Chickasaw Nation Medical Center (CNMC) in Ada, OK, has been officially named America's Most Beautiful Hospital.

As the grand prize winner, CNMC will receive a $5,000 donation to its foundation from Soliant in recognition of its exceptional commitment to creating an environment that promotes healing, comfort, and connection.

“Beauty in a hospital is more than what meets the eye-it's the compassion of its staff, the peace it provides to patients, and the strength it brings to its community,” said David Alexander, CEO of Soliant Health.“This year's winners exemplify all of that and more.”

This year's Top 20 Most Beautiful Hospitals in the U.S., as voted by the public, are:

Chickasaw Nation Medical Center - Ada, OKSouth Texas Health System Edinburg - Edinburg, TXWayne Memorial Hospital - Honesdale, PALa Rabida Children's Hospital - Chicago, ILMonadnock Community Hospital - Peterborough, NHNorthwestern Medicine Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital - Wheaton, ILSt. Vincent Health - Leadville, COWynn Hospital - Utica, NYSpooner Health - Spooner, WISt. Charles Hospital - Port Jefferson, NYMurray County Medical Center - Slayton, MNHuntsman Cancer Institute - Salt Lake City, UTTriState Health - Clarkston, WAUniversity Hospital - San Antonio, TXPermian Regional Medical Center - Andrews, TXAscension St. Vincent's Riverside - Jacksonville, FLCHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital - Alexandria, LAAHN Saint Vincent Hospital - Erie, PAMayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus - Rochester, MNChildren's Healthcare of Atlanta - Atlanta, GA

Since its launch in 2009, the“Most Beautiful Hospitals” contest continues to shine a light on the role that physical space, intentional design, and human connection play in the healing process. From state-of-the-art technology to tranquil gardens and welcoming artwork, these hospitals demonstrate that beauty and care go hand in hand.

