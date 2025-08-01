INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited - GELYF GELYY
The investigation concerns whether Geely and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
On July 19, 2025, Reuters published an article reporting that Geely's premium electric vehicle brand“Zeekr inflated sales in recent years to hit aggressive targets,” citing“documents reviewed by Reuters and interviews with dealers and buyers.” The article reported that Zeekr“arranged for cars to be insured before they were sold to buyers, . . . enabling them under Chinese industry car registration practices to book sales early so they could hit the monthly and quarterly targets[.]”
On this news, the value of Geely securities fell sharply, damaging investors.
