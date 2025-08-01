INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Encompass Health Corporation - EHC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Encompass Health Corporation (“Encompass” or the“Company”) (NYSE: EHC). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Encompass and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 15, 2025, citing federal data and inspection reports, The New York Times published an article alleging that for-profit hospitals run by Encompass perform below average on key safety measures. The article reported that“Encompass owns many of the rehabs with worse rates of potentially preventable, unplanned readmissions to general hospitals” including 34 facilities which“Medicare rated as having statistically significantly worse rates of potentially preventable readmissions.” The article further described a number of“alarming mistakes” leading to fatalities of patients in the care of Encompass-owned facilities.

Following publication of the article, Encompass's stock price fell $12.39 per share, or 10.35%, to close at $107.28 per share on July 15, 2025.

