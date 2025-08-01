INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of National Grid Plc - NGG
The investigation concerns whether National Grid and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
On July 1, 2025, the United Kingdom's energy system operator, National Energy System Operator (“NESO”), published a report summarizing the findings of its investigation into the March 20, 2025 fire that caused Heathrow Airport to shut down. NESO's report stated that the fire was caused by a known fault at an electrical substation owned by National Grid, which had been aware of the problem since 2018 but failed to fix it. Media outlets subsequently reported that Heathrow Airport was considering legal action against National Grid.
On this news, National Grid's American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) price fell $3.77 per ADR, or 5.07%, to close at $70.61 per ADR on July 2, 2025.
The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation.
