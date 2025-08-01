Glass Aggregate Concrete Market Outlook Report 2025-2034 Technological Advances And Strategic Partnerships Propel Glass Aggregate Concrete Usage
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$4.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$8.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Vetrazzo CRH plc Cosentino S.A. Kafka Granite LLC Vitro Minerals Inc. Recycled Glass Solutions Polycor Inc. IceStone LLC American Specialty Glass SICIS S.r.l. 3M Company (Architectural Markets) Boral Limited Glass Recycled Surfaces Blaze Glass Aggregate Industries
