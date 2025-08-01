'The Kerala Story' Wins National Award For Best Cinematography And Direction, Triggers Row

New Delhi: The declaration of the 71st National Film Awards stirred a controversy after The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen, won two awards for Best Direction and Best Cinematography. The results were declared by film director Ashutosh Gowariker for films released in the year 2023. The cinematography of the movie was done by Prasantanu Mohapatra and follows the fictionalized story of a group of young women from Kerala who are radicalized and recruited by ISIS. The central character, Shalini, portrayed by Adah Sharma narrates her journey from being a Hindu college student to being manipulated, converted to Islam, and eventually trafficked to Syria.

When asked by a reporter about the decision, Ashutosh Gowariker stated that the panel was in complete agreement in selecting The Kerala Story for the awards. The film had courted controversy following its release, including from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who stated that the film was an agenda by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party to tarnish the image of the state. Doordarshan had also screened it, which drew widespread condemnation in the state.

The decision by @DDNational to broadcast the film 'Kerala Story', which incites polarisation, is highly condemnable. The national news broadcaster should not become a propaganda machine of the BJP-RSS combine and withdraw from screening a film that only seeks to exacerbate...

- Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) April 4, 2024

The film's screening at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa had also turned chaotic after two delegates from Kerala protested against the movie. They were detained at the Panaji police station and debarred from the festival.

Korah Abraham, a journalist at The News Minute, wrote,“If you think your life is a joke, cheer up. Because Kerala Story just got a national award for best cinematography. There can't be a bigger joke.” Another user questioned the nature of these awards,“Best Cinematography - Kerala Story? Is this the actual National Awards that are being announced? Or is it some spoof/parody that's going on.”

If you think your life is a joke, cheer up. Because Kerala Story just got a national award for best cinematography. There can't be a bigger joke. :D

- Korah Abraham (@thekorahabraham) August 1, 2025

Best Cinematogtaphy - Kerala Story?. Is this the actual National Awards that are being announced? Or is it some spoof/parody that's going on.

- Aravind (@Reflections1212) August 1, 2025

'The Kerala Story' winning National Film Award shows what a joke such a prestigious award has become these days. Shame!!!

- Krishnajith KJ (@KrishnajithKJ) August 1, 2025