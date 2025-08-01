Full List Of 71St National Film Awards Winners: SRK Gets His First For Jawan, 'The Kerala Story' Wins Best Direction
Veteran actress Rani Mukerji won the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her powerful performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.
The Best Actor award was jointly shared by Shah Rukh Khan for his role in Jawan and Vikrant Massey for his performance in 12th Fail, marking a rare but celebrated tie in the category.
Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail was named Best Feature Film, further cementing its place as one of the most impactful films of the year.
Here's The Full List:
Feature films:
Special mentions: MR Rajakrishnan (Animal - Re-Recording)
Best Tai Phake Film: Pai Tang...Step of Hope
Best Garo Film: Rimdottianga
Best Telugu Film: Bhagavanth Kesari
Best Tamil Film: Parking
Best Punjabi Film: Godday Godday Chaa
Best Odia Film: Pushkara
Best Marathi Film: Shyamchi Aai
Best Malayalam Film: Ullozhukku
Best Kannada Film: Kandeelu
Best Hindi Film: Kathal
Best Gujarati Film: Vash
Best Bengali Film: Deep Fridge
Best Assamese Film: Rongatapu 1982
Best Action Direction: Nandu-Prudhvi (HanuMan)
Best Choreography: Vaibhavi Merchant (Dindhora Baje Re - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)
Best Lyrics: Kasarla Shyam (Ooru Palleturu - Balagam)
Best Music Direction: GV Prakash Kumar (Vaathi), Harshavardhan Rameshwar (Animal)
Best Makeup: Shrikanth Desai (Sam Bahadur)
Best Costume Design: Sachin, Divya, Nidhhi (Sam Bahadur)
Best Production Design: Mohandas (2018)
Best Editing: Midhun Murali (Pookkaalam)
Best Sound Design: Sachin Sudhakaran, Hariharan (Animal)
Best Screenplay: Sai Rajesh (Baby), Ramkumar Balakrishnan (Parking)
Best Dialogue: Deepak Kingrani (Sirf Ek Bandha Kaafi Hai)
Best Cinematography: Prasanthanu Mohapatra (The Kerala Story)
Best Playback Singer: Shilpa Rao (Chaliya - Jawan), Rohit (Premisthunna - Baby)
Best Child Artist: Sukriti Bandireddi (Gandhi Thatha Chettu), Kabir Khandare (Gypsy), Treesha Toshar, Shrinivas Pokale, Bhargav (Naal 2)
Best Actor in Supporting Role: Urvashi (Ullozhukku), Janki Bodiwala (Vash), Vijayaraghavan (Pookalam), Muthupettai Somu Bhaskar (Parking)
Best Actor in Leading Role: Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway), Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan), Vikrant Massey (12th Fail)
Best Direction: Sudipto Sen (The Kerala Story)
Best Film in AVGC: HanuMan
Best Children's Film: Naal 2
Best Film Promoting National, Social Values: Sam Bahadur
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Best Debut Film: Aatmapamphlet
Best Film: 12th FailNon-feature films:
Special mentions: Nekal – Chronicle of the Paddy Man, The Sea and the Seven Villages
Best Script: Sunflowers Were The First Ones To Know
Best Voiceover: Hari Krishnan S (The Sacred Jack – Exploring The Tree of Wishes)
Best Music Direction: Pranil Desai (The First Film)
Best Editing: Niladri Roy (Moving Focus)
Best Sound Design: Shubarun Sengupta (Dhundhgiri Ke Phool)
Best Cinematography: Meenakshi Soman, Saravanamaruthu (Little Wings)
Best Direction: Piyush Thakur (The First Film)
Best Short Film: Giddh The Scavenger
Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values: The Silent Epidemic
Best Documentary Film: God Vulture and Human
Best Art/Culture Film: Timeless Tamil Nadu
Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction Film: Mo Bou Mo Gaan, Lentina Ao
Best Debut Film: The Spirit Dreams of Cheraw
Best Non-Fiction Film: Flowering Man
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
CommentsNo comment