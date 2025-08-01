Maharashtra News: Man, 61, Dies After Falling From His Scooter, Run Over By Car In Pune
The deceased, identified as Jagannath Kashinath Kale, was on his way home on the afternoon of July 30 when the accident occurred.
Also Read: Mumbai-Pune Expressway accident leaves one dead, 18 injured: Probe reveals what led to the misha
According to police officials, "A 61-year-old man in Pune identified as Jagannath Kashinath Kale lost his life after falling off his scooter, allegedly due to a pothole and being run over by a passing car. The incident also captured on CCTV."
The CCTV footage, which surfaced later in the week, has prompted police to initiate the process of filing a First Information Report (FIR). Authorities confirmed that investigations into the matter are ongoing and appropriate legal action will follow.
According to police, "Kale was on his way home when the accident occurred in Aundh area of Pune City. A gap between the road and nearby paving blocks had created a mid-sized pothole. His scooter slipped into the gap, causing him to lose control and fall. Moments later, a car approaching from behind ran over him."
Further investigation is underway.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
CommentsNo comment