Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
MDA Space Ltd.

MDA Space Ltd.


2025-08-01 10:07:45
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:24 AM EST - MDA Space Ltd. : Has been selected by EchoStar Corporation, as the prime contractor for EchoStar's new non-terrestrial network (NTN) low Earth orbit (LEO) direct-to-device (D2D) satellite constellation. With this contract, MDA Space is on track to begin volume manufacturing of the world's first 3GPP 5G compliant non-terrestrial network using LEO satellites. MDA Space Ltd. shares T are trading unchanged at $38.80.

MENAFN01082025000212011056ID1109873387

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search