(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:24 AM EST - MDA Space Ltd. : Has been selected by EchoStar Corporation, as the prime contractor for EchoStar's new non-terrestrial network (NTN) low Earth orbit (LEO) direct-to-device (D2D) satellite constellation. With this contract, MDA Space is on track to begin volume manufacturing of the world's first 3GPP 5G compliant non-terrestrial network using LEO satellites. MDA Space Ltd. shares T are trading unchanged at $38.80.
