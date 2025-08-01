Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.


2025-08-01 10:07:45
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:33 AM EST - Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. : Today reported financial results and corporate highlights for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2025. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported total operating costs of $5.5 million compared to total operating costs of $4.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Net loss for the quarter was $4.9 million or $0.06 per share compared to a net loss of $3.6 million or $0.05 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.84.

MENAFN01082025000212011056ID1109873386

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search