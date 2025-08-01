403
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:33 AM EST - Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. : Today reported financial results and corporate highlights for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2025. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported total operating costs of $5.5 million compared to total operating costs of $4.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Net loss for the quarter was $4.9 million or $0.06 per share compared to a net loss of $3.6 million or $0.05 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.84.
