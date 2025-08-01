403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:38 AM EST - Aimia Inc. : Announced that it repurchased and settled for cancellation a total of 667,000 of its common shares in the month of July 2025 under the Company's normal course issuer bid program. The total represents 0.7% of Aimia's 91,064,985 common shares outstanding as at July 31, 2025. Aimia Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $3.04.
