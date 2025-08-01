Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:41 AM EST - Enbridge Inc. : Today reported second-quarter 2025 financial results. Second-quarter GAAP earnings attributable to common shareholders of $2.2 billion or $1.00 per common share, compared with GAAP earnings attributable to common shareholders of $1.8 billion or $0.86 per common share in 2024. Enbridge Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $62.75.

