Ukraine Ready For Leader-Level Talks If Russia Truly Wants To End War Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a post on Telegram

"We have heard the statements coming out of Russia. If these are signals of a genuine willingness to end the war with dignity and establish a truly lasting peace – and not merely an attempt to buy more time for war or delay sanctions – then Ukraine once again reaffirms its readiness to meet at the level of leaders at any time," he said.

He noted that both Ukraine and the international community understand who makes the decisions in Russia and who must end the war.

"Ukraine calls for moving beyond the exchange of statements and technical-level meetings to talks between leaders. The United States has proposed this. Ukraine has supported it. What is needed is Russia's readiness," Zelensky said.

He also stated that Ukraine sees and supports efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump to end Russia's war, stop the killing, and achieve a dignified and lasting peace.

"We are grateful to everyone around the world who supports peace efforts and helps us protect lives," he added.

Trump earlier expressed skepticism that sanctions alone could significantly change Russian leader Putin's approach to the war in Ukraine. However, he emphasized that he would impose them if Russia failed to agree to a peace deal by August 8.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine