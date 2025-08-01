Zelensky, Starmer Discuss Boosting Drone Production
"I spoke with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer. Keir expressed his condolences over the deaths of our people as a result of Russia's attack on Kyiv. It was an absolutely vile and brutal missile and drone strike that took the lives of 31 people, including 5 children. Our conversation today focused on how to stop the killings, provide greater protection for our people, and force Russia to end this war," Zelensky said.
The two leaders discussed the urgent need to ramp up drone production, particularly of interceptor drones. According to Zelensky, there is a specific financial need, and both sides agreed to work on a solution.Read also: Ukraine ready for leader-level talks if Russia truly wants to end war – Zelensky
Sanctions were also on the agenda.
"Russia genuinely fears them, no matter how hard it pretends that it couldn't care less. Sanctions are undoubtedly working – and there will be more. We are working with everyone on coordinated restrictive measures," Zelensky said.
In addition, the conversation touched on cooperation with American partners, particularly the coordination of actions with President Trump and possible formats for peace negotiations at the level of leaders.
"We are also preparing for active diplomatic engagement with our partners in Europe and the United States. We aligned our positions ahead of upcoming international events," Zelensky added.
