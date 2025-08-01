Spondylolisthesis Market Poised For Significant Growth From 2023 To 2032, Reports Delveinsight Novadip Biosciences, Ankasa Regenerative Therapeutics, Inc, Depuy Synthes

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Spondylolisthesis Companies in the market include - Novadip Biosciences, Ankasa Regenerative Therapeutics, Inc, DePuy Synthes, and others.

DelveInsight's "Spondylolisthesis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Spondylolisthesis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Spondylolisthesis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Spondylolisthesis Market Report:



The Spondylolisthesis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

According to Tenny et al. (2022), spondylolisthesis most frequently affects the lower lumbar spine, while it can also happen to the cervical spine and, less frequently, the thoracic spine, unless there has been trauma. Degenerative spondylolisthesis is more common in women than men and has an elevated risk in obese people. It mostly affects adults

Isthmic Spondylolisthesis is more prevalent in adolescents and young adults, although it may not be recognised until symptoms appear in adults, according to the American Journal of Physical Anthropology. Males are more likely than females to have isthmic Spondylolisthesis

The severity of spondylolisthesis is determined using the Meyerding classification. Grade I slip ranges from 0% to 25%, Grade II from 26% to 50%, Grade III from 51% to 75%, and Grade IV from 75% to 99%

Key Spondylolisthesis Companies: Novadip Biosciences, Ankasa Regenerative Therapeutics, Inc, DePuy Synthes, and others

Key Spondylolisthesis Therapies: NVD-001, ART352-L, ViviGen Cellular Bone Matrix, and others

The Spondylolisthesis epidemiology based on age and gender analyzed that women are about three times more likely to be affected by Spondylolisthesis than men and in age groups Spondylolisthesis gets worse with age The Spondylolisthesis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Spondylolisthesis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Spondylolisthesis market dynamics.

Spondylolisthesis Overview

Spondylolisthesis is the mechanical or radicular symptoms or discomfort caused by one vertebral body slipping in relation to the next vertebral body. Congenital, acquired, or idiopathic reasons can all be to blame. The degree of sliding of one vertebral body onto the neighbouring vertebral body determines the severity of spondylolisthesis.

Spondylolisthesis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Spondylolisthesis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Spondylolisthesis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Spondylolisthesis

Prevalent Cases of Spondylolisthesis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Spondylolisthesis Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Spondylolisthesis

Spondylolisthesis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Spondylolisthesis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Spondylolisthesis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Spondylolisthesis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Spondylolisthesis Therapies and Key Companies



NVD-001: Novadip Biosciences

ART352-L: Ankasa Regenerative Therapeutics, Inc ViviGen Cellular Bone Matrix: DePuy Synthes

Scope of the Spondylolisthesis Market Report



Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Spondylolisthesis Companies: Novadip Biosciences, Ankasa Regenerative Therapeutics, Inc, DePuy Synthes, and others

Key Spondylolisthesis Therapies: NVD-001, ART352-L, ViviGen Cellular Bone Matrix, and others

Spondylolisthesis Therapeutic Assessment: Spondylolisthesis current marketed and Spondylolisthesis emerging therapies

Spondylolisthesis Market Dynamics: Spondylolisthesis market drivers and Spondylolisthesis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Spondylolisthesis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Spondylolisthesis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Spondylolisthesis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Spondylolisthesis

3. SWOT analysis of Spondylolisthesis

4. Spondylolisthesis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Spondylolisthesis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Spondylolisthesis Disease Background and Overview

7. Spondylolisthesis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Spondylolisthesis

9. Spondylolisthesis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Spondylolisthesis Unmet Needs

11. Spondylolisthesis Emerging Therapies

12. Spondylolisthesis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Spondylolisthesis Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Spondylolisthesis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Spondylolisthesis Market Drivers

16. Spondylolisthesis Market Barriers

17. Spondylolisthesis Appendix

18. Spondylolisthesis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.