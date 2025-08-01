Cheapest 2025 Dallas Cowboys Tickets: Use Promo Code For Top Deals At Capitalcitytickets All Seats On Sale For Home And Away Games

MENAFN - GetNews)



As "America's Team," the Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for an electrifying 2025 NFL season at the iconic AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. With a passionate fanbase and a storied history of five Super Bowl titles, Cowboys games are a must-see event. Whether you're hunting for budget-friendly seats or premium views, CapitalCityTickets offers the cheapest 2025 Dallas Cowboys tickets online. Use promo code CITY10 at checkout to unlock 5-10% savings on all seating levels, from upper-deck corners to sidelines. This guide highlights how to score the best deals, the biggest home games to attend, and the best seats for an unforgettable game-day experience.

Why Choose CapitalCityTickets for 2025 Dallas Cowboys Tickets?

Unbeatable Prices: CapitalCityTickets provides some of the lowest ticket prices for Cowboys games, with options for every budget.

Exclusive Promo Code: Use CITY10 to save an additional 5-10% on all tickets, including premium and last-minute purchases.

All Seating Levels: From end-zone seats starting at $20 to VIP club seats, find the perfect spot with an interactive AT&T Stadium seating chart.

Secure Mobile Tickets: Enjoy instant delivery of mobile tickets for seamless entry to AT&T Stadium.

100% Buyer Guarantee: Shop with confidence knowing your tickets are authentic and backed by a satisfaction guarantee.

How to Get Cheap 2025 Dallas Cowboys Tickets Online

Follow these steps to secure the cheapest tickets at CapitalCityTickets:

Visit CapitalCityTickets : Go to and search for "Dallas Cowboys tickets" or navigate to the 2025 schedule page.

Select Your Game : Choose from nine home games, including high-profile matchups like the Green Bay Packers or Philadelphia Eagles.

Pick Your Seats : Use the interactive seating chart to compare prices and views, from budget-friendly Sections 424-431 to premium club seats.

Apply Promo Code CITY10 : Enter CITY10 at checkout to reduce your total by 5-10%, saving on single-game or season tickets.

Complete Purchase : Finalize with secure payment and receive mobile tickets instantly for easy entry.

Pro Tip: For the cheapest tickets, opt for preseason games (e.g., vs. Baltimore Ravens on 8/16/25) or non-rivalry matchups like vs. Arizona Cardinals (11/3/25). Last-minute purchases on game day can also save up to 29%.

Biggest 2025 Dallas Cowboys Home Games to Attend

The 2025 Cowboys home schedule is packed with blockbuster matchups, including primetime games and fierce rivalries. Here are the must-see games at AT&T Stadium, with ticket prices starting as low as $20 using promo code CITY10:

Week 2: Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants (9/14/25, 12:00 PM)

Why It's Big: A classic NFC East rivalry with intense fan energy. The Giants are one of the Cowboys' biggest foes, making this a high-stakes showdown.

Ticket Prices: Starting at $40 with CITY10. Expect higher demand for lower-level seats.

Week 4: Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers (9/28/25, 7:20 PM)

Why It's Big: A primetime Sunday Night Football clash against a historic rival. The Packers and Cowboys have a storied playoff history, promising a thrilling game.

Ticket Prices: Starting at $60 with CITY10. Sideline seats are popular for this one.

Week 7: Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders (10/19/25, 3:25 PM)

Why It's Big: Another NFC East rivalry with a heated fan atmosphere. The Cowboys lead the series 70-42-2, and this game is always a crowd-pleaser.

Ticket Prices: Starting at $35 with CITY10. End-zone seats offer great value.

Week 9: Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals (11/3/25, 7:15 PM)

Why It's Big: A Monday Night Football matchup that's more affordable due to lower demand. Perfect for fans seeking a primetime experience on a budget.

Ticket Prices: Starting at $30 with CITY10. Upper-deck seats are the cheapest option.

Week 12: Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles (11/23/25, 3:25 PM)

Why It's Big: The fiercest NFC East rivalry, with both teams vying for division supremacy. Expect a raucous crowd and playoff implications.

Ticket Prices: Starting at $80 with CITY10. This game sells out fast, so book early.

Week 13: Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs (11/27/25, 3:30 PM)

Why It's Big: A Thanksgiving Day tradition featuring the defending Super Bowl champions. This marquee matchup draws massive crowds and national attention.

Ticket Prices: Starting at $100 with CITY10. Premium seats are in high demand.

Week 15: Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings (12/14/25, 7:20 PM)

Why It's Big: A primetime Sunday Night Football game with potential playoff implications. The Vikings' high-powered offense makes this a must-watch.

Ticket Prices: Starting at $60 with CITY10. Club seats offer a premium experience.

Note: The 2025 NFL schedule is subject to change. Check CapitalCityTickets or NFL for real-time updates and ticket availability.

Best Seats to Buy for Dallas Cowboys Home Games at AT&T Stadium

Choosing the best seats at AT&T Stadium depends on your budget, viewing preferences, and desired game-day experience. Here's a breakdown of the top seating options, with prices reflecting CITY10 discounts:

Upper Deck Corners (Sections 424, 431, 423)

Why It's Great: The most budget-friendly option, starting at $20-$50 per seat. Offers a full view of the field and AT&T Stadium's massive video board for replays.

Best For: Families, groups, or fans seeking the cheapest tickets with a solid experience.

End-Zone Seats (Sections 101-105, 151-155)

Why It's Great: Starting at $35-$80, these seats provide a unique perspective on scoring plays and are closer to the action. Great for fans who love crowd energy.

Best For: Die-hard fans wanting affordable seats with an immersive vibe.

Midfield Upper Deck (Sections 410-415)

Why It's Great: Priced at $50-$100, these seats offer a balanced view of the entire field at a lower cost than lower-level options. Ideal for strategic fans who want to see plays develop.

Best For: Fans seeking value with excellent sightlines.

Lower-Level Sidelines (Sections 116-129, 139-152)

Why It's Great: Starting at $150-$400, these seats provide close-up views of the action near the 50-yard line. Perfect for seeing star players like Dak Prescott or CeeDee Lamb up close.

Best For: Fans willing to splurge for a premium experience.

Club Seats (C106-C115, C206-C215)

Why It's Great: Priced at $300-$800, club seats offer cushioned chairs, access to private lounges, upscale dining, and premium parking. Located between the 40-yard lines for optimal views.

Best For: Fans seeking luxury and exclusive amenities.

VIP Suites

Why It's Great: Starting at $2,000+, suites provide private seating, catering, and high-end amenities for groups. Ideal for corporate events or special occasions.

Best For: Fans wanting a top-tier, private experience.

Seating Tip: Use the interactive seating chart on CapitalCityTickets to preview your view. For budget seats, bring binoculars for upper-deck sections to enhance your view. All tickets are mobile-only, so download the CapitalCityTickets app for easy entry.

Tips for Maximizing Your 2025 Cowboys Game-Day Experience

Book Early: High-demand games like vs. Eagles or Chiefs sell out quickly. Secure tickets early on CapitalCityTickets to lock in the best prices.

Arrive Early: Get to AT&T Stadium 1.5-2 hours before kickoff to enjoy tailgating in Lots 4-15, explore concessions, and soak in the atmosphere.

Check Stadium Features: AT&T Stadium's massive video board, art displays, and tours enhance the experience. Take a pre-game tour via dallascowboys.

Plan Parking: Purchase parking passes through CapitalCityTickets or Vivid Seats for convenience. Club seat holders can buy premium parking near entrances.

Last-Minute Savings: If you're flexible, check CapitalCityTickets on game day for last-minute deals, which can be up to 29% cheaper.

Why You Can't Miss the 2025 Dallas Cowboys Season

The 2025 NFL season, running from September 4, 2025, to January 4, 2026, promises intense action with 272 regular-season games, playoffs, and Super Bowl LX. The Cowboys aim to end their nearly 30-year Super Bowl drought, led by stars like Micah Parsons and Dak Prescott. Key storylines include their pursuit of an NFC East title and classic rivalries against the Eagles, Giants, and Commanders. AT&T Stadium's electric atmosphere, with over 100,000 fans, makes every home game a bucket-list event.

Don't miss your chance to cheer on the Cowboys live! Visit CapitalCityTickets today, use promo code CITY10, and secure the cheapest 2025 Dallas Cowboys tickets for an unforgettable NFL experience. Whether you're in the end zone or a luxury suite, there's no better place to be than AT&T Stadium in 2025!