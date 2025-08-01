Best Deals On 2025 Dua Lipa Concert Tickets: Use Promo Code CITY10 At Capitalcitytickets All Levels Of Seating On Sale For Less

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Grab the best deals on 2025 Dua Lipa tickets at CapitalCityTickets! Use promo code CITY10 for extra savings on all seating levels and enjoy her live tour for less."Score the best deals on 2025 Dua Lipa concert tickets at CapitalCityTickets. All seating levels are on sale now for less, so fans can enjoy her electrifying performances without overspending. Use promo code CITY10 at checkout to unlock extra savings on tickets for her highly anticipated 2025 tour dates. Don't miss the chance to see Dua Lipa live – shop early for the best seats at unbeatable prices.

Global pop sensation Dua Lipa is set to light up stages worldwide with her 2025 Radical Optimism Tour, supporting her chart-topping third album, Radical Optimism. Known for her infectious beats, bold choreography, and electrifying stage presence, Dua Lipa promises unforgettable performances across North America, Europe, and beyond. Fans can score the best deals on 2025 Dua Lipa concert tickets at CapitalCityTickets using promo code CITY10 for 5-10% off all seating levels, from upper-tier seats to floor tickets. This guide covers how to secure cheap tickets, key tour dates, top singles to expect, and tips for an epic concert experience.

Book Dua Lipa Concert Tickets Online

Why Buy Dua Lipa Tickets at CapitalCityTickets?

Lowest Prices: CapitalCityTickets offers some of the cheapest Dua Lipa tickets, with prices starting as low as $24 for select shows.

Exclusive Promo Code: Use CITY10 at checkout to save an additional 5-10% on all tickets, including VIP packages and last-minute purchases.

Wide Seat Selection: Choose from general admission floor, lower-level, or balcony seats using an interactive seating chart for venues like Madison Square Garden or United Center.

Secure Mobile Tickets: Get instant mobile ticket delivery for hassle-free entry, backed by a 100% buyer guarantee.

Trusted Platform: Shop confidently with CapitalCityTickets's verified tickets and excellent customer support.

How to Score the Cheapest 2025 Dua Lipa Tickets

Follow these steps to get the best deals on Dua Lipa concert tickets at CapitalCityTickets:

Visit CapitalCityTickets : Navigate to and search for“Dua Lipa tickets” or browse the 2025 tour schedule.

Choose Your Concert : Select from 24 North American tour dates, including high-demand shows in New York, Chicago, or Toronto.

Pick Your Seats : Use the venue's interactive seating chart to compare prices and views, from budget-friendly upper-level seats to premium floor spots.

Apply Promo Code CITY10 : Enter CITY10 at checkout to reduce your total by 5-10%, saving on single tickets or group purchases.

Complete Your Order : Finalize with secure payment and receive mobile tickets instantly for easy entry.

Pro Tip: For the cheapest tickets, opt for shows in smaller markets like Atlanta (starting at $78) or buy last-minute tickets on concert day for up to 20% savings. Check resale platforms like CapitalCityTickets for better availability if primary tickets sell out.

Dua Lipa 2025 Radical Optimism Tour Dates

Dua Lipa's 2025 North American leg of the Radical Optimism Tour kicks off September 1, 2025, in Toronto and wraps up October 16, 2025, in Seattle. Below are the confirmed U.S. and Canada tour dates, with ticket prices starting as low as $24 using promo code CITY10 at CapitalCityTickets:

September 1, 2025: Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena (Starting at $145)

September 2, 2025: Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena (Starting at $145)

September 5, 2025: Chicago, IL – United Center (Starting at $120)

September 6, 2025: Chicago, IL – United Center (Starting at $120)

September 9, 2025: Boston, MA – TD Garden (Starting at $100)

September 10, 2025: Boston, MA – TD Garden (Starting at $100)

September 13, 2025: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena (Starting at $78)

September 14, 2025: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena (Starting at $78)

September 17, 2025: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (Starting at $200)

September 18, 2025: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (Starting at $200)

September 20, 2025: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (Starting at $474)

September 21, 2025: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (Starting at $308)

September 26, 2025: Miami, FL – Kaseya Center (Starting at $90)

September 27, 2025: Miami, FL – Kaseya Center (Starting at $90)

September 30, 2025: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center (Starting at $85)

October 1, 2025: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center (Starting at $85)

October 4, 2025: Washington, DC – Capital One Arena (Starting at $110)

October 5, 2025: Washington, DC – Capital One Arena (Starting at $110)

October 7, 2025: Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena (Starting at $95)

October 8, 2025: Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena (Starting at $95)

October 11, 2025: San Francisco, CA – Chase Center (Starting at $130)

October 12, 2025: San Francisco, CA – Chase Center (Starting at $130)

October 15, 2025: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena (Starting at $120)

October 16, 2025: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena (Starting at $120)

Get Discount Dua Lipa Tickets Today

Top Dua Lipa Singles to Expect on Tour

Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour setlist is expected to blend hits from her latest album, Radical Optimism (2024), with classics from Future Nostalgia (2020) and her self-titled debut (2017). Based on recent performances, here are the top singles fans can anticipate, delivering high-energy dance breaks and sing-along moments:

“Houdini” (Radical Optimism, 2024): A pulsating dance-pop anthem with 160 million YouTube views, known for its iconic choreography.

“Training Season” (Radical Optimism, 2024): A bold, empowering track performed at the 2024 Grammys, perfect for live energy.

“Dance the Night” (Barbie Soundtrack, 2023): A disco bop from the Barbie movie, expected to be a U.S. tour highlight.

“Levitating” (Future Nostalgia, 2020): A diamond-certified hit and Billboard's No. 1 Hot 100 Song of 2021, a crowd favorite.

“Don't Start Now” (Future Nostalgia, 2020): A Grammy-nominated disco anthem that's a staple in her live shows.

“Physical” (Future Nostalgia, 2020): A high-energy track with retro vibes, ideal for the tour's vibrant production.

“New Rules” (Dua Lipa, 2017): A feminist anthem with over a billion YouTube views, guaranteed to spark sing-alongs.

“One Kiss” (with Calvin Harris, 2018): A chart-topping EDM collaboration that dominated UK charts for eight weeks.

“Happy for You” (Radical Optimism, 2024): A feel-good track from her latest album, featured in recent European sets.

“Be the One” (Dua Lipa, 2017): An early hit that showcased her smooth pop sound, still a fan favorite.

Setlist Note: Concerts typically last 1.5–2 hours, with 20–25 songs. Expect surprises like collabs or covers, as Dua Lipa often tweaks her setlist for U.S. audiences.

Why You Can't Miss Dua Lipa's 2025 Tour

Dua Lipa has solidified her status as a pop icon with 10 Grammy nominations, three wins, and over 45 billion global streams. Her Radical Optimism album hit No. 1 in 11 countries, earning praise as a“joyous blast of pop savvy” (Variety) and“catchy as hell” (Vogue). With a history of sold-out tours, headlining Glastonbury, and hits like“Levitating” and“New Rules,” her 2025 tour promises dazzling visuals, intricate choreography, and a party atmosphere. Fans of all ages rave about her ability to connect with audiences, making each show feel personal.

Shop Best Deals on Dua Lipa Tickets

Tips for an Unforgettable Dua Lipa Concert Experience

Book Early: High-demand shows in New York and Chicago sell out fast. Secure tickets early on CapitalCityTickets to lock in deals with CITY10.

Opt for Floor Seats: For the full experience, general admission floor tickets (starting at $150) put you close to Dua's dynamic stage setup.

Check VIP Packages: CapitalCityTickets offers VIP options ($158–$174) with perks like early entry or soundchecks for select shows.

Arrive Early: Get to venues 1–1.5 hours before the 7:30 PM start time to enjoy opening acts (e.g., CIL in San Francisco) and grab merch.

Plan Parking: Purchase parking passes via CapitalCityTickets for venues like Chase Center or Madison Square Garden to save time.

Follow Social Media: Stay updated on setlist changes or surprise guests via Dua Lipa's X account or dualipa.

Grab Dua Lipa Tickets Before They Sell Out

Secure Your Dua Lipa Tickets Today!

Don't miss your chance to dance the night away with Dua Lipa in 2025! Whether you're in Toronto, New York, or Seattle, CapitalCityTickets has the best deals on Radical Optimism Tour tickets. Use promo code CITY10 to save 5-10% on every seat, from budget-friendly balconies to front-row floor spots. With her top hits, stunning visuals, and unmatched energy, Dua Lipa's 2025 tour is a must-see event. Visit CapitalCityTickets now, grab your tickets, and get ready for an epic pop experience!