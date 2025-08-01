Alabama CBD Customers: SUNMED Stores Are Open And Thriving

SunmedTM | Your CBD Store® welcomes Alabama CBD customers!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Your Alabama SunmedTM | Your CBD Store® locations are open for business and carrying a full inventory of compliant, clinically proven and high-quality premium hemp and CBD full and broad-spectrum products.

In appreciation of its customers' continued support, participating SUNMED stores across Alabama are offering FREE Wellness Gummy ($60 value). Promo Code: VIPAL25*

Sunmed always strives to offer consumers wellness and therapeutic products that meet the highest standards with respect to quality, consumer safety and satisfaction. Recently enacted regulatory changes in Alabama had little or no impact with respect to Sunmed's CBD and hemp products. Sunmed welcomes reasonable regulations that guarantee consumer's access to Sunmed's wide variety of wellness goods and provide Sunmed small business store owners with the opportunity to continue to serve the community.

Across Alabama please visit any of Sunmed | Your CBD Store Locations – Sunmed CBD .

Offer valid at participating stores while products last. Additional restrictions apply. Void where prohibited, this offer cannot be combined with other offers. Limit 1 per household.



Contact

Patrick Shatzer

Sunmed l Your CBD Store

[email protected]

About SunmedTM | Your CBD Store®

Sunmed | Your CBD Store, an affiliate of Sunflora, Inc., is the largest hemp retailer in the United States and the exclusive home of award-winning, hemp-derived Sunmed products. With 260+ nationwide locations across 39 states, the brand offers a premium in-store customer experience with access to 150+ nonpharmaceutical wellness formulas, including clinically proven sleep gummies, pain relief topicals, USDA-organic oil tinctures, and CBD for pets. Through in-store education, community involvement, and groundbreaking clinical research, Sunmed strives to empower modern wellness and enhance people's lives with natural science-backed products. Learn more at getsunmed .

