Biosil® Teams Up With Kelly Rutherford To Celebrate 30 Years Of Beauty Innovation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With Rutherford at the helm, Biosil's 30th anniversary campaign reframes common concerns, such as fine lines, thinning hair, and brittle nails, as opportunities to love and trust your body. While most collagen supplements rely on animal-derived peptides, Biosil takes a radically different approach. Its vegan formulas are designed to work with the body's natural physiology, activating the production of collagen, elastin, and keratin for visibly stronger hair, radiant skin, and resilient nails. At the core of every product is Biosil's patented ch-OSA® compound – backed by $30 million in clinical research over three decades. One of the first new innovations in this next chapter is HerHarmony, a vegan formula combining ch-OSA® with a hormone-balancing blend to support women through key life transitions. Now available at Whole Foods, HerHarmony joins Biosil's original hero, the Advanced Collagen Generator, which reemerges with a bold new look.

As part of the campaign rollout, Biosil will debut the Biosil Hotline, a playful, call-in experience where consumers can dial in to hear Rutherford respond to a series of "beauty crisis" messages that spotlight real, relatable concerns women face at every stage of life. Through wit and warmth, Rutherford helps bridge the gap between concern and confidence, while educating listeners on how Biosil supports the body's natural rejuvenation systems with clinically proven science.

"Kelly's genuine commitment to wellness aligns seamlessly with Biosil's science-backed mission, making her the ideal partner to lead our 30th anniversary campaign," says Maurice Wirtz, CEO of Biosil USA. "Her ability to connect with both longtime fans and the next generation of wellness and beauty-conscious consumers makes her the perfect fit for this milestone moment."

"The Biosil Hotline was such a refreshing way to talk about real concerns so many women face-like thinning hair, fine lines, or brittle nails-but in a way that felt encouraging and fun," says Kelly Rutherford. "We all need a little reminder sometimes that we're doing just fine, and that there are smart ways to support ourselves."

Looking ahead, Biosil will continue the momentum of its anniversary celebration with its series of product releases later this year. Each will feature the brand's newly unveiled packaging, reinforcing its position as a pioneer in clinically proven beauty and wellness. For additional information, please visit .

PR Contact

The Brand Agency

[email protected]

About Biosil

Biosil® is the first science-backed vegan oral supplement clinically proven to stimulate the body's own production of collagen, elastin, and keratin-essential proteins for healthy hair, radiant skin, strong nails, and overall wellness. Backed by 30 years and over $30 million in clinical research, Biosil® sets the standard for results-driven beauty supplements with its patented ch-OSA® complex (choline-stabilized orthosilicic acid). As the pioneer of collagen generation, Biosil® remains committed to creating innovative solutions for modern women that are clinically proven and rooted in science.

SOURCE Biosil