Carson Arnold Joins Arnold Auto Repair, Continuing A Family Legacy Of Automotive Excellence

Arnold Auto Repair in Ogden, UT, announces that Carson Arnold, son of owner Chard Arnold, has officially joined the business, continuing his legacy.

OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Arnold Auto Repair is proud to announce that Carson Arnold, son of owner Chard Arnold, has officially joined the business this August. A familiar face to many in the Ogden community, Carson's arrival marks a meaningful milestone in the family-owned shop's long-standing tradition of quality service and customer care.

From Childhood Memories to Professional Dedication

Having spent his early years watching his father serve customers with honesty and skill, Carson's entry into the business feels both natural and exciting. Now stepping into a professional role, he brings fresh energy and a strong foundation of technical training, ready to contribute to the shop's legacy of excellence.

Word from the Owner

"It's incredibly rewarding to welcome Carson to the team. His dedication and hands-on approach make him a perfect fit to carry on what we've built."

About Arnold Auto Repair

Located at 1401 Wall Avenue, Ogden, UT 84404 , Arnold Auto Repair specializes in a wide range of repair services , including brake repair, tire services, diagnostics, and scheduled maintenance. Known for ASE-certified technicians and transparent service, the shop continues to earn the trust of drivers across the Ogden area.

