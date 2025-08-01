Crown Wealth Strategies Welcomes Cynthia Carcano As Client Onboarding Coordinator

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Lizzie Dipp MetzgerEL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Crown Wealth Strategies is excited to welcome **Cynthia Carcano** to the team as **Client Onboarding Coordinator**. With nearly a decade of experience in financial services and a deep commitment to client care, Cynthia will play a vital role in helping new clients transition seamlessly into Crown's concierge planning experience.Cynthia joins Crown following several years with New York Life, where she built a reputation for reliability, warmth, and excellence in operations. She holds her Texas Insurance License for Life, Accident, and Health Insurance, and previously held FINRA Series 6 and 63 registrations.“Cynthia has that rare combination of professionalism and heart,” said Lizzie Dipp Metzger, Founder and President of Crown Wealth Strategies.“She helps clients feel grounded from day one, and her operational knowledge makes her a huge asset to our team and the families we serve.”In her new role, Cynthia will be a key touchpoint for new clients engaging in **Crown AlignTM**, Crown's flagship concierge platform. Her mission is to ensure clients feel informed, supported, and confident as they begin building their relationship with the firm.About Cynthia CarcanoCynthia Carcano is the Client Onboarding Coordinator at Crown Wealth Strategies. She began her career in financial services in 2016 with New York Life and brings hands-on expertise in client service, operations, and advisor support. She holds a Texas Insurance License and has previously held FINRA Series 6 and 63 registrations.Born in Germany and raised in El Paso, TX, Cynthia is a graduate of the California Culinary Academy in San Francisco. Her warm approach and diverse background make her a trusted, relatable resource for Crown clients.About Crown Wealth StrategiesCrown Wealth Strategies is an elite financial advisory practice serving high-net-worth families, business owners, and professionals nationwide. Through its flagship **Crown AlignTM** platform, the firm delivers integrated, forward-thinking planning across investment, estate, insurance, and business domains. Headquartered in El Paso, TX, Crown's mission is to provide clarity, continuity, and care for life's most complex financial decisions.Learn more atElizabeth Dipp Metzger is a Registered Representative with NYLIFE Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Licensed Insurance Agency and a New York Life Insurance Company. She also is a Financial Adviser offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser and a New York Life Company, and she is a Member Agent of the Nautilus Groupa service of New York Life Insurance Company. Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates. 303 N. Oregon Street, Suite 1100, El Paso, TX 79901 | .

