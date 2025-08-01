Crown Wealth Strategies Welcomes Cynthia Carcano As Client Onboarding Coordinator
Cynthia joins Crown following several years with New York Life, where she built a reputation for reliability, warmth, and excellence in operations. She holds her Texas Insurance License for Life, Accident, and Health Insurance, and previously held FINRA Series 6 and 63 registrations.
“Cynthia has that rare combination of professionalism and heart,” said Lizzie Dipp Metzger, Founder and President of Crown Wealth Strategies.“She helps clients feel grounded from day one, and her operational knowledge makes her a huge asset to our team and the families we serve.”
In her new role, Cynthia will be a key touchpoint for new clients engaging in **Crown AlignTM**, Crown's flagship concierge platform. Her mission is to ensure clients feel informed, supported, and confident as they begin building their relationship with the firm.
About Cynthia Carcano
Cynthia Carcano is the Client Onboarding Coordinator at Crown Wealth Strategies. She began her career in financial services in 2016 with New York Life and brings hands-on expertise in client service, operations, and advisor support. She holds a Texas Insurance License and has previously held FINRA Series 6 and 63 registrations.
Born in Germany and raised in El Paso, TX, Cynthia is a graduate of the California Culinary Academy in San Francisco. Her warm approach and diverse background make her a trusted, relatable resource for Crown clients.
About Crown Wealth Strategies
Crown Wealth Strategies is an elite financial advisory practice serving high-net-worth families, business owners, and professionals nationwide. Through its flagship **Crown AlignTM** platform, the firm delivers integrated, forward-thinking planning across investment, estate, insurance, and business domains. Headquartered in El Paso, TX, Crown's mission is to provide clarity, continuity, and care for life's most complex financial decisions.
