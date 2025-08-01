Declaration made pursuant to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Declaration Made Pursuant To Article L. 233-8-II Of The French Commercial Code And Article 223-16 Of The General Regulation Of The Autorité Des Marchés Financiers
|Date
|Total number of shares 1 comprising the share capital
|Theoretical number of voting rights 2
|07/31/2025
|179,391,847
|179,391,847
| SCOR, a leading global reinsurer
As a leading global reinsurer, SCOR offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of reinsurance and insurance solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying“The Art & Science of Risk”, SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.
The Group generated premiums of EUR 20.1 billion in 2024 and serves clients in more than 150 countries from its 37 offices worldwide.
| Media Relations
Alexandre Garcia
Investor Relations
Thomas Fossard
|
1 Each at a nominal value of EUR 7.8769723
2 The gross number of voting rights is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying voting rights, including shares whose voting rights have been suspended (Art. 223-11 of the General Regulation of the AMF)
