MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Growing at 17.6% CAGR | Hybrid Devices Market Reach USD 151.88 Billion by 2030 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global hybrid devices market was valued at $30.06 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $151.88 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2021 to 2030.High demand for devices with longer battery life, use of touchscreen technology, and surge in acceptance of hybrid devices for enterprise mobility have boosted the growth of the global hybrid devices market. The hybrid devices market is segmented on the basis of type, screen size, end user, and region. Depending on the type, the market is divided into convertible hybrid devices and detachable hybrid devices. On the basis of screen size, it is divided into less than 12 inches, 12-15 inches, and greater than 15 inches. On the basis of end-user, it is divided into personal use, IT & telecom, educational institution, healthcare, and others. Key players profiled in industry include LG Corporation, Acer, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Lenovo, ASUS, Toshiba Corporation, Dell, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., HP Development Company, L.P.. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launches, collaboration & partnership, joint ventures, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the industry.

By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the global hybrid devices industry., due to demand for higher productivity and enhanced multimedia in the devices. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period, owing to higher purchasing power of North America.

By type, the convertible segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period, as the hybrid devices come with detachable hinges, adjustable stands, and design best-suitable for higher productivity and portability. However, the detachable segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global hybrid devices market, due to rise in adoption of convertible devices by the end user.

By end user, the IT and Telecom segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the global hybrid devices market., due to number of IT & telecom organizations use hybrid devices because of functionalities including longer battery life, remote manageability, and responsiveness to empower the government workers. However, the personal use segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period, as to explore the fully featured laptop with east of tablet for viewing various information.

Covid-19 scenario:
● The Covid-19 pandemic positively affected the IT sector due to surge in demand for digital solution and increased adoption of work from home culture.
● Moreover, increased demand for computing devices for browsing, presenting files and data, and examining during the pandemic supplemented the market growth.
● However, the prolonged lockdown and ban on electronic devices from China created a supply demand gap and disrupted the supply chain. Other Trending Reports:
1. Managed Learning Service Market
2. Online Microtransaction Market Contact:
David Correa
1209 Orange Street,
Corporation Trust Center,
Wilmington, New Castle,
Delaware 19801 USA.
Int'l: +1-503-894-6022
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-800-792-5285

