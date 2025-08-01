Lyme Disease Diagnostics Market Driven By Rising Tick-Borne Infections And Early Detection Demand Datam Intelligence

Lyme Disease Diagnostics Market

Lyme Disease Diagnostics Market grows in 2025 due to rising tick-borne infections, early detection demand, and tech advancements.

TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lyme disease diagnostics including serological assays, PCR/molecular testing, and emerging IGRA-based tools are crucial in managing the growing burden of tick-transmitted Borrelia infection. Based on DataM Intelligence analysis, the diagnostics market is estimated to reach USD 2.2 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2024-2031.Drivers include rising incidence, improved public awareness, enhancements in test accuracy, and expansion of diagnostic services in both established and emerging markets.Download exclusive insights with our detailed sample report (Corporate Email ID gets priority access):Lyme Disease Diagnostics Market SegmentsBy Test Type:Serological tests (ELISA followed by Western blot) held the largest share in 2023, due to low cost and wide availability. Molecular diagnostics like PCR and IGRA assays are the fastest-growing segment, offering greater specificity and faster turnaround times.By Technology Platform:Traditional serology remains most adopted, while IGRA-based diagnostics are expanding rapidly especially in North America and Europe thanks to enhanced sensitivity over conventional antibody testing.By End User:Hospitals and clinics account for the largest volume share, given centralized testing infrastructure. Reference and diagnostic laboratories are growing fastest as molecular and multiplex testing becomes more common in centralized platforms.Key Providers & Market LeadersMajor players include T2 Biosystems, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Oxford Immunotec USA, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Quidel Corporation, Quest Diagnostics, BioMérieux India Private Limited, Diasorin S.p.A, Meridian Bioscience Inc., and Cortez Diagnostics Inc.Innovations include T2 Biosystems' T2Lyme Panel, receiving FDA Breakthrough Device designation for direct blood-based detection, and Adaptive Biotechnologies' T Detect Lyme, which identifies Borrelia-activated T cells for early diagnosis.Lyme Disease Diagnostics Regional Market Dynamics. North America dominates the market with approx. 40% due to highest Lyme disease prevalence, public awareness efforts, and modern lab infrastructure.. Europe is the second-largest market, with growth led by Germany, France, and the UK embracing advanced diagnostics and screening programs.. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region especially in China, India, and Japan where rising tick-borne disease awareness and healthcare outreach drive adoption.. Latin America is expanding steadily in markets like Brazil and Argentina through growing diagnostic access.. Middle East & Africa remain nascent, but public health modernization in GCC countries and South Africa is creating new demand.Speak to Our Analyst and Get Customization in the report as per your requirements:Investments & Strategic Developments in Lyme Disease Diagnostics MarketUnited States. May 2024: T2 Biosystems announced a partnership with ECO Laboratory to commercialize its T2Lyme blood-based test, targeting U.S. hospital network deployment.Japan. Japan is participating in diagnostic R&D through public private consortia like the GHIT Fund which is funding innovations in tick borne disease diagnostics for global health and domestic use.Europe. Diagnostics companies such as DiaSorin (Italy) and bioMérieux are expanding production and distribution of ELISA kits and molecular platforms across EU and Asia-Pacific regions.Innovation & Market Drivers. Precision Diagnostics: Implementation of PCR, IGRA assays, and novel T cell detection methods significantly enhances early Lyme detection, improving treatment outcomes.. Public Awareness & Screening: Growing education and testing campaigns in endemic areas-including the U.S. Northeast and parts of Europe, drive demand for testing.. Multi-pathogen Testing Kits: Development of panels capable of detecting multiple tick-borne diseases in one assay is boosting efficiency and clinician uptake.. Digital Health Integration: Telemedicine platforms are incorporating ordering and interpretation of Lyme diagnostics in underserved and rural areas.Lyme Disease Diagnostics Market Challenges & OutlookChallenges:. Diagnostic Accuracy and Timing: Serological tests often produce false negatives in early infection; molecular assays remain expensive and less available.. Regulatory Variability: IGRA and new molecular tests face inconsistent approval pathways across regions.. Cost Constraints: High pricing limits access in low- to middle-income areas, especially where reimbursement schemes are underdeveloped.Unlock 360° Market Intelligence with 2 Days FREE Trial Access of DataM Subscription Now!:✅ Technology Roadmap Analysis✅ Sustainability Impact Analysis✅ KOL / Stakeholder Insights✅ Pipeline Analysis For Drugs Discovery✅ Positioning, Pricing & Market Access Snapshots✅ Market Volatility & Emerging Risks Analysis✅ Competitive LandscapeHave a look at our Subscription Dashboard:Related Report:Rapid Medical Diagnostics Market SizePredictive Diagnostics Market Share

Sai Kumar

DataM Intelligence 4market Research LLP

+1 877-441-4866

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.