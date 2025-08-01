Drag Queen Meets Dr. Pimple Popper, Then Takes Over Times Square, Vegas Strip & More With Viral Ask A Queen Tour

Ask A Queen Tour Dates (Photo Credit: Code mktg)

This shines a light on the humanity behind the heels, to show that drag queens are not only entertainers, but deeply kind, compassionate, & courageous people.

NY, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Drag Performer Miss Jessica Launches National“Ask A Queen” Tour Highlighting Queer Visibility and Street-Level ConnectionDrag entertainer Jessica L'Whor is taking her signature brand of unfiltered humor, viral storytelling, and LGBTQ+ advocacy on the road with the Ask A Queen summer tour. Kicking off in Times Square and wrapping on the Las Vegas Strip, the tour brings a live, street interview experience to cities across the United States during a time when queer expression continues to face political and cultural scrutiny.L'Whor, who has amassed a devoted online following without the platform of RuPaul's Drag Race (yet), has built her reputation through digital content, grassroots visibility, and live community engagement. With over a decade of experience performing on stages, in brunch venues, and across streaming platforms, her tour merges comedy, candidness, and activism into a live experience described as“part confessional, part cultural commentary, and completely unscripted.”About the Tour: Ask A QueenAsk A Queen is a pop-up, on-the-street show format that invites the public to participate in real-time Q&A with L'Whor. Filmed at each tour location, the series encourages spontaneous interaction, unscripted humor, and meaningful conversations between a drag artist and everyday passersby.The series was developed to highlight the humanity behind drag, aiming to counter harmful narratives and emphasize that drag performers are not only artists but also advocates, educators, and community builders.“Ask A Queen is an invitation to connect beyond the wigs and lashes,” said L'Whor.“At a time when queer voices are under attack, this tour is about visibility, joy, and radical empathy.”Tour ScheduleAUGUST 1–2: Sun Valley, IDAUGUST 4: Times Square, NYCAUGUST 6: Denver Buell Theater, COAUGUST 8–10: Mall of America, Minneapolis, MNAUGUST 10–11: Nashville/Dollywood, TNAUGUST 12: Houston, TXAUGUST 13: San Diego, CAAUGUST 20: Orlando/Disney World, FLAUGUST 22: Roscoe's, Chicago, ILAUGUST 24: Hollywood Blvd, CAAUGUST 25: Bourbon Street, New Orleans, LAAUGUST 26: Las Vegas Strip, NVAUGUST 28: Salt Lake City, UTAUGUST 29: Phoenix, AZAUGUST 31: Washington, DCMedia MomentumJessica L'Whor recently appeared on Denver's 9News for an in-studio feature celebrating her touring efforts, message of self-love, and commitment to queer representation. She also made a national TV appearance on Dr. Pimple Popper, sharing her personal experience with psoriasis and the impact of chronic illness on queer and drag communities.Recent viral moments include:Her Ask A Queen interview series filmed in public spacesThe Diners, Drive-Ins & Drag mini-doc seriesSkydiving in full dragCandid health journey aired on national televisionAbout Jessica L'WhorJessica L'Whor is a Denver-based drag performer, digital creator, and advocate for LGBTQ+ inclusion. Known for her distinctive comedic voice, authentic connection with fans, and bold visual storytelling, L'Whor has built a multi-platform presence across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. With over twelve years in the drag scene, her work centers on community empowerment, mental health, and the normalization of queer joy.

