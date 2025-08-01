Bangladesh: Awami League To Hold Events Throughout August To Mark Martyrdom Anniversary Of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Aug 1 (IANS) Bangladesh Awami League on Friday announced that the party, along with affiliated and like-minded social, cultural, and political organisations, will hold a series of programmes in August to observe the 50th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day on August 15.

Awami League has urged all its units - district, metropolitan, upazila, thana, municipality, union, and ward branches to implement relevant programmes in alignment with the central schedule. The programmes scheduled to be organised by Awami League in August, include blood donation drive, discussion meeting, observance of the birth anniversary of Shaheed Sheikh Kamal at Abahani Club premises and Banani graveyard with tributes and discussion and protest programmes.

In a post shared on X, Awami League stated, "To observe the 50th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day on August 15, the Bangladesh Awami League, its affiliated and like-minded social, cultural, and political organisations will observe a series of programmes throughout the month with solemnity, respect, and love. All Awami League units - including district, metropolitan, upazila, thana, municipality, union, and ward branches - are urged to implement relevant programmes in alignment with the central schedule."

It mentioned that month-long programmes will also include a blood donation drive, discussion meetings, and prayer gatherings organised by Bangladesh Krishak League.

According to the schedule announced by the Awami League, a discussion meeting on the anniversary of the nationwide serial bomb attacks is scheduled for August 17. Tribute and discussion at the Awami League central office commemorating the victims of the barbaric grenade attack will be held on August 21. On August 24, tribute and prayer at Banani graveyard in memory of Shaheed Ivy Rahman, victim of the August 21 grenade attack.

Tributes will be paid at the grave of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam on his death anniversary at Dhaka University Mosque premises on August 27. On August 30, Dhaka North and South Awami League will organise a discussion meeting in observance of National Mourning Day. Bangladesh Chhatra League will also hold a virtual discussion on National Mourning Day on August 31, where former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be the Chief Guest.

In the statement, Awami League noted that Bangladesh witnessed some of the most tragic events in its history - brutal assassinations and the heinous grenade attack in August. It recalled that August 15 marks National Mourning Day as on this day in 1975, Bangladesh's Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was assassinated along with most of his family by a group of reactionary killers.

Praising former Bangladesh PM for her work, the party stated that Sheikh Hasina restored the rule of law and ensured that justice was served. It further stated that she initiated trials against war criminals despite immense resistance and conspiracies. It accused anti-liberation fascist elements led by Muhammad Yunus of restructuring the ICT Tribunal and staging a mock trial against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and other Awami League leaders.

In the statement, the party stated, "In this month, Bangladesh witnessed some of the most tragic events in its history - brutal assassinations and the heinous grenade attack. Moreover, in August of last year, anti-liberation and anti-state forces - nurtured by Pakistani ideology - unlawfully seized state power through a deep domestic and international conspiracy. This disrupted the path toward a prosperous Bangladesh and shut all doors of opportunity."

The party slammed Yunus-led administration for deteriorating law and order in Bangladesh and mentioned that the lives and livelihoods of people are under grave threat.

"Under the courageous leadership of his daughter Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh rose to global recognition as a developing, dignified nation-free from hunger and poverty. But today, that vision stands shattered. National capabilities and the economy have collapsed. People's lives and livelihoods are under grave threat. Law and order has deteriorated. Citizens no longer feel safe," Awami League said.

It further stated, "By seizing power undemocratically and violating the sacred Constitution, the fascist forces of Yunus have robbed people of their voice and freedom. A reign of fear looms across the country. But this wall of fear must be struck down-with the strength of ideals and courage. We must transform August's sorrow into strength, light the torch of resistance, and usher in a new dawn of hope."