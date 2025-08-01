Express Wash Concepts Expands Greater Cincinnati Presence With Grand Opening Of Three Flying Ace Express Car Wash Locations

Free Signature Washes August 8 – 17 at 5274 Dixie Highway in Fairfield, 11346 Princeton Pike in Springdale, and 8301 Colerain Avenue in Cincinnati

COLUMBUS, Ohio and CINCINNATI, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC), one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash operators, today announced the grand opening of three new Flying Ace Express Wash locations at 5274 Dixie Highway in Fairfield, 11346 Princeton Pike in Springdale, and 8301 Colerain Avenue in Cincinnati.

EWC currently operates 123 award-winning express wash locations across Detroit, Pittsburgh, Toledo, Cleveland, Dayton, Columbus and Hampton Roads. More than 20 additional sites are planned to open or break ground by the end of 2025- including a second Miamisburg location on East Central Avenue.

"We invested more than $5 million in these sites and have spent the past couple of months transforming these three locations to deliver the absolute best express wash experience available today," said John Roush, Founder and CEO of Express Wash Concepts. "We're thrilled to unveil these new, state-of-the-art locations to our Wash Smart Unlimited members and retail wash customers. This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to setting the industry standard for an unsurpassed express wash experience- while creating jobs and giving back to our local communities through our award-winning EWC Cares initiatives."

To celebrate the grand openings, all three Dixie Highway, Princeton Pike and Colerain Avenue Flying Ace locations will offer free "Ceramic 4 Ultra" signature washes (a $22 value) from August 8-17, 2025. Customers can also join the Wash Smart Unlimited Club at 50% off for the first three months. For every new membership purchased during the promotion, Flying Ace will donate $10 to the Society for the Improvement of Conditions for Stray Animals (SICSA) , a local organization which promotes the welfare and adoption of cats and dogs, facilitates thousands of adoptions and low‐cost spay/neuter services annually, and offers volunteer and youth education programs to foster lifelong relationships between pets and people.

Additional grand opening promotions include a $50 Flying Ace gift card available for just $25, with 100% of proceeds benefiting SICSA. Gift cards purchased at the three new locations are redeemable at any Flying Ace or Express Wash Concepts site.

Home grown and operated, Flying Ace delivers a premium express car wash experience, featuring state-of-the-art equipment, complimentary professional-grade vacuums and a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Repeatedly recognized for its superior wash quality and customer service, Flying Ace Express has earned numerous accolades such as Best of Dayton and Best of Butler County by the Dayton Daily News, and #1 Car Wash by Dayton.

About Express Wash Concepts: Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 123 award-winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash , Flying Ace Express Car Wash , Clean Express Auto Wash , Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash . EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club offers members the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Express Wash Concepts

